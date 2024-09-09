ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darshan's Judicial Custody Extended as Investigation into Renukaswamy Murder Case Continues

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Actor Darshan's judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case has been extended until September 12, 2024. The extension was granted by the 24th ACMM court, which held a video conference with Darshan and 16 other co-accused from different prisons.

Kannada actor Darshan
Kannada actor Darshan (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The judicial custody of actor Darshan and the 16 co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case has been extended until September 12, 2024, by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court today on September 9, 2024. The extension was made during a video conference, where the accused appeared from various prisons across the state, after their transfers.

Government lawyer Prasanna Kumar presented a hard disk and pen drive containing 60 pieces of digital evidence related to the case. The court was informed that copies of this evidence would be provided to the accused within two days. Darshan, who was recently transferred to Bellary Central Jail, was previously at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. The transfer follows a controversy over alleged VIP treatment, including claims that Darshan was seen with rowdies holding a cup and cigarette.

The investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case is nearing its final stages, with the police having submitted a comprehensive 3,991-page chargesheet. Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru B Dayananda, said that a 3,991-page charge sheet, which includes seven volumes and 10 files, has been submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. The police statement said that a strong charge sheet had been prepared after a thorough investigation of the case from all angles.

Read More

  1. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan Shifted to High-Security Bellary Jail After Leaked Photos Cause Uproar
  3. 'He Is Still an Accused, Not a Convicted Criminal': Anusha Rai on Darshan's Alleged Involvement in Renukaswamy's Murder

Hyderabad: The judicial custody of actor Darshan and the 16 co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case has been extended until September 12, 2024, by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court today on September 9, 2024. The extension was made during a video conference, where the accused appeared from various prisons across the state, after their transfers.

Government lawyer Prasanna Kumar presented a hard disk and pen drive containing 60 pieces of digital evidence related to the case. The court was informed that copies of this evidence would be provided to the accused within two days. Darshan, who was recently transferred to Bellary Central Jail, was previously at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. The transfer follows a controversy over alleged VIP treatment, including claims that Darshan was seen with rowdies holding a cup and cigarette.

The investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case is nearing its final stages, with the police having submitted a comprehensive 3,991-page chargesheet. Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru B Dayananda, said that a 3,991-page charge sheet, which includes seven volumes and 10 files, has been submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. The police statement said that a strong charge sheet had been prepared after a thorough investigation of the case from all angles.

Read More

  1. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan Shifted to High-Security Bellary Jail After Leaked Photos Cause Uproar
  3. 'He Is Still an Accused, Not a Convicted Criminal': Anusha Rai on Darshan's Alleged Involvement in Renukaswamy's Murder

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RENUKASWAMY MURDER CASEKANNADA ACTOR DARSHANDARSHAN FAN MUDER CASESANDALWOOD NEWSACTOR DARSHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.