Darshan's Judicial Custody Extended as Investigation into Renukaswamy Murder Case Continues

Hyderabad: The judicial custody of actor Darshan and the 16 co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case has been extended until September 12, 2024, by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court today on September 9, 2024. The extension was made during a video conference, where the accused appeared from various prisons across the state, after their transfers.

Government lawyer Prasanna Kumar presented a hard disk and pen drive containing 60 pieces of digital evidence related to the case. The court was informed that copies of this evidence would be provided to the accused within two days. Darshan, who was recently transferred to Bellary Central Jail, was previously at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru. The transfer follows a controversy over alleged VIP treatment, including claims that Darshan was seen with rowdies holding a cup and cigarette.

The investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case is nearing its final stages, with the police having submitted a comprehensive 3,991-page chargesheet. Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru B Dayananda, said that a 3,991-page charge sheet, which includes seven volumes and 10 files, has been submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. The police statement said that a strong charge sheet had been prepared after a thorough investigation of the case from all angles.

