K'taka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Darshan and Others Accused to Be Moved to Different Jails After Actor's Photo Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the State Director General of Police (DGP) to transfer Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case to different jails. This action follows the uproar over a photograph showing Darshan receiving VIP treatment at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. The photograph, which surfaced online, depicts Darshan in a relaxed setting with three other inmates, raising concerns about preferential treatment.
In response to the incident, Siddaramaiah has ordered an immediate investigation and suspension of the seven jail officials involved. The officials suspended include Saravana, Sharanbasava, Prabhu S., LS Thippeswamy, Srikanth Talwar, Head Warden Venkappa, and Santhosh Kumar. Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, he stated, "The government has taken the case of providing royal hospitality to actor Darshan and others in Parappana Agrahara Jail seriously. I have instructed the DGP to transfer Darshan and the other accused to different jails and to visit the facility for a comprehensive report on the matter."
Home Minister Parameshwar confirmed the suspensions and emphasised that the government took swift action, disregarding any external pressures, and assured that a thorough investigation was underway. The Minister also noted that CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine how the incident went unnoticed by authorities. The controversy erupted after a picture, showing Darshan along with other jail inmates, including his manager Nagaraj and fellow inmate Kulla Seena, circulated online.
Additionally, a video reportedly showing Darshan on a video call further fueled public concern about preferential treatment over his star status. Darshan, currently in judicial custody for the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, is among 17 individuals facing charges in the case. The victim's father, Kashinath S. Shivanagowdru, has demanded a comprehensive investigation, even suggesting a CBI probe. Prisons DGP Malini Krishnamurthy has also announced plans to visit Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to closely examine the situation.
This is not the first time there have been cases in the past where powerful people from politicians to businessmen and godmen had received VIP treatment in prison.
Here is a list of people, who were provided facilities inside prison.
- VK Sasikala and her aide J. Ilavarasi: VK Sasikala, the live-in aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, enjoyed VIP facilities in jail. In July 2017, then DIG (prisons) D Roopa accused DGP (prisons) Satyanarayana Rao and others of accepting a bribe from Sasikala and Ilavarasi to provide special facilities. D Roopa, alleged that Sasikala was enjoying VIP facilities - separate kitchen, extra rooms and extended visiting - after giving a huge bribe to the officials, rumoured to be around Rs two crore. They were jailed at the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was allegedly given five-star comforts when he spent three months at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in 2013 in connection with the multi-crore Fodder scam. Lalu was provided a TV set in his prison room and even had two personal cooks, who served him the food of his choice.
- Subrata Roy: Sahara India Parivar chief Subrata Roy, who was imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in March 2014 for failing to refund Rs 20,000 crore to depositors and banks, paid Rs 1.23 crore for a year for special privileges for 57 days. These included an air-conditioned room, western-style toilet, cell phone, Wi-Fi and video conferencing facilities. Roy was also given security personnel.
- Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh: Amar Singh was sent to the Tihar Jail for his alleged role in the cash-for-vote scam. Instead of sharing space with other inmates in the barracks, Singh reportedly got a separate ward, citing a chronic kidney problem and urinary tract infection. He was allowed home-cooked meals, mineral water and an attached western-style toilet. Two cellmates were also reportedly kept at his disposal for cleaning his ward four to five times a day with disinfectant and spraying insecticide inside it to keep mosquitoes at bay.
- Asaram Bapu: Self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu, who was sent to jail after being convicted of rape, reportedly enjoyed VIP treatment inside the Jodhpur Central jail, where he was lodged. Asaram Bapu reportedly demanded Ganges water for bathing purposes. He also reportedly ate only food cooked at the homes of jail officials. The Supreme Court in December 2014, had asked him to undergo a medical test at AIIMS when asked for special treatment, stating that 'there cannot be different criteria for different people.
- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping two minors 15 years ago (later, he was also convicted of a journalist’s murder) and is locked up in Haryana’s Sunaria Jail also has been reportedly enjoying many perks inside the prison.
- Manu Sharma: Son of politician Vinod Sharma, Manu Sharma was convicted for the murder of Jessical Lal. Sharma reportedly continued to enjoy benefits which regular inmates could not.
- Abdul Karim Telgi: A CCTV footage of stamp paper scam kingpin Abdul Karim Telgi getting "special" treatment at Bengaluru Central Prisons in Parappana Agrahara went viral. Abdul Karim Telgi who was lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, reportedly lived a luxurious life behind bars, after being sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in the infamous multi-crore counterfeit stamp paper scam. The footage showed Telgi sleeping on a cot in his cell that has an LED TV, a drinking water can, two tables, and also an under-trial entering his cell.
- Sanjay Dutt : Pune’s Yerwada Jail authorities were criticised for repeatedly letting off actor Sanjay Dutt on paroles during his five-year-stay in the prison for being tried for illegal possession of weapons in relation to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
