K'taka CM Siddaramaiah Orders Darshan and Others Accused to Be Moved to Different Jails After Actor's Photo Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the State Director General of Police (DGP) to transfer Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case to different jails. This action follows the uproar over a photograph showing Darshan receiving VIP treatment at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. The photograph, which surfaced online, depicts Darshan in a relaxed setting with three other inmates, raising concerns about preferential treatment.

In response to the incident, Siddaramaiah has ordered an immediate investigation and suspension of the seven jail officials involved. The officials suspended include Saravana, Sharanbasava, Prabhu S., LS Thippeswamy, Srikanth Talwar, Head Warden Venkappa, and Santhosh Kumar. Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, he stated, "The government has taken the case of providing royal hospitality to actor Darshan and others in Parappana Agrahara Jail seriously. I have instructed the DGP to transfer Darshan and the other accused to different jails and to visit the facility for a comprehensive report on the matter."

Home Minister Parameshwar confirmed the suspensions and emphasised that the government took swift action, disregarding any external pressures, and assured that a thorough investigation was underway. The Minister also noted that CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine how the incident went unnoticed by authorities. The controversy erupted after a picture, showing Darshan along with other jail inmates, including his manager Nagaraj and fellow inmate Kulla Seena, circulated online.