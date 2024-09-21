ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darshan Seeks Bail After 100 Days Behind Bars In Renukaswamy Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Actor Darshan has applied for bail after 100 days in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The court is expected to hear the application on Monday.

Darshan Seeks Bail After 100 Days Behind Bars In Renukaswamy Murder Case
Kannada actor Darshan (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Darshan has filed a bail application in court after 100 days of being arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. According to the latest reports, his legal team submitted the application to the city's 57th CCH court, with a hearing expected on Monday.

Darshan, who is currently being held at Bellary Central Jail, had been transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison under a court order. His decision to apply for bail follows recent discussions with his lawyer and comes after the Kamakshipalya police filed a comprehensive 3,991-page charge sheet against 17 accused, including Darshan himself.

The charge sheet's submission marked a key turning point, as Darshan had been expected to file for bail once the document was finalised. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, recent bail applications by other co-accused, including Pavitra Gowda, the first accused in the case, were rejected by the court. Several of the accused, currently in judicial custody until September 30, are also expected to file bail applications in the near future.

As per police sources, Renukaswamy, who was a fan of the actor, had sent offensive messages to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Karnataka's Sumanahalli in June.

READ MORE

  1. Bengaluru Court Extends Custody Of Darshan, Co-Accused In Renukaswamy Murder Till September 30
  2. Darshan's Judicial Custody Extended as Investigation into Renukaswamy Murder Case Continues
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Darshan has filed a bail application in court after 100 days of being arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. According to the latest reports, his legal team submitted the application to the city's 57th CCH court, with a hearing expected on Monday.

Darshan, who is currently being held at Bellary Central Jail, had been transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison under a court order. His decision to apply for bail follows recent discussions with his lawyer and comes after the Kamakshipalya police filed a comprehensive 3,991-page charge sheet against 17 accused, including Darshan himself.

The charge sheet's submission marked a key turning point, as Darshan had been expected to file for bail once the document was finalised. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, recent bail applications by other co-accused, including Pavitra Gowda, the first accused in the case, were rejected by the court. Several of the accused, currently in judicial custody until September 30, are also expected to file bail applications in the near future.

As per police sources, Renukaswamy, who was a fan of the actor, had sent offensive messages to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Karnataka's Sumanahalli in June.

READ MORE

  1. Bengaluru Court Extends Custody Of Darshan, Co-Accused In Renukaswamy Murder Till September 30
  2. Darshan's Judicial Custody Extended as Investigation into Renukaswamy Murder Case Continues
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DARSHANRENUKASWAMY MURDER CASEACTOR DARSHAN CASEDARSHAN FILES BAILACTOR DARSHAN BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.