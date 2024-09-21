Darshan Seeks Bail After 100 Days Behind Bars In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Darshan has filed a bail application in court after 100 days of being arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. According to the latest reports, his legal team submitted the application to the city's 57th CCH court, with a hearing expected on Monday.

Darshan, who is currently being held at Bellary Central Jail, had been transferred from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison under a court order. His decision to apply for bail follows recent discussions with his lawyer and comes after the Kamakshipalya police filed a comprehensive 3,991-page charge sheet against 17 accused, including Darshan himself.

The charge sheet's submission marked a key turning point, as Darshan had been expected to file for bail once the document was finalised. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, recent bail applications by other co-accused, including Pavitra Gowda, the first accused in the case, were rejected by the court. Several of the accused, currently in judicial custody until September 30, are also expected to file bail applications in the near future.

As per police sources, Renukaswamy, who was a fan of the actor, had sent offensive messages to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Karnataka's Sumanahalli in June.