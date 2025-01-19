ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darshan Raval Gets Married to 'Best Friend' Dharal Surelia in Intimate Ceremony; Check Out Dreamy Pics

Singer Darshan Raval marries his longtime love, Dharal Surelia, in an intimate ceremony. The couple shares heartfelt wedding photos on social media.

Darshan Raval Ties the Knot with Dharal Surelia
Darshan Raval Ties the Knot with Dharal Surelia (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Hyderabad: In exciting news, Bollywood singer Darshan Raval tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and 'best friend' Dharal Surelia, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple, who have been together for several years, shared their special moment with fans on social media. The two looked mesmerising together, inviting heartfelt wishes from their fans and industry colleagues.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday evening, Darshan posted a series of photos from the ceremony, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, which reads: "My best friend forever." The pictures exude warmth and happiness, with Darshan donning a traditional ivory sherwani, while his bride, Dharal, radiated beauty in a red lehenga.

Fans flooded the comment section, congratulating the couple and showering them with well wishes. Many fans expressed their excitement, calling it a 'match made in heaven'. Wishing the singer on the big day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: "Congratulations to the both of you."

Born in Ahmedabad, Raval first rose to fame as a contestant on the first season of India's Raw Star in 2014. The singer finished runner-up with the show helping him gain footing in Bollywood. He went on to lend his soulful voice to several hit songs, including Chogada from Loveyatri, Kabhi Tumhe from Shershaah, and Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, his wife Dharal Surelia has a background in architecture and design, and has largely stayed out of the public eye.

