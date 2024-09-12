ETV Bharat / entertainment

Darshan, His Wife Vijayalakshmi, and Lawyer Discuss Chargesheet Details during Jail Meeting

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

Jailed actor Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi and his lawyer met at Bellary Jail to discuss the charge sheet related to the Renukaswamy murder case. Their meeting, lasting just over an hour, focused solely on clarifying details within the charge sheet with no discussions about bail or transferring Darshan to another facility.

Darshan, His Wife and Lawyer Discuss Chargesheet in Bellary Jail Visit
Darshan, His Wife and Lawyer Discuss Chargesheet in Bellary Jail Visit (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a brief but significant meeting at Bellary Jail, Vijayalakshmi, wife of actor Darshan, and his lawyer Sunil discussed key aspects of the ongoing legal case. The meeting took place today from 12:15 PM to 1:20 PM, during which the focus was primarily on the chargesheet concerning Darshan's involvement as the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

During this visit, Vijayalakshmi and her lawyer entered the jail premises at 12:15 PM with the meeting running till 1.20 PM. The lawyer, Sunil, stated that the discussion was centered exclusively on clarifying details within the chargesheet, with no talk of bail applications or change of jail. Sunil confirmed that there were some confusions about the chargesheet, which have now been addressed. He also indicated that they plan to return to the jail at 4:00 PM for further discussions.

For the unversed, a 3,991-page chargesheet was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court on September 4 in which Darshan had provided graphic details of how he attacked Renukaswamy who was kidnapped and kept in captivity by his gang. The charge sheet also revealed that Renukaswamy chatted with Pavithra Gowda by creating a fake ID on Instagram by the name Gowtham. As the investigation intensifies, the judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused in the case has been extended till September 12.

Read More

  1. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others
  2. 'He Is Still an Accused, Not a Convicted Criminal': Anusha Rai on Darshan's Alleged Involvement in Renukaswamy's Murder
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan's Manager Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: In a brief but significant meeting at Bellary Jail, Vijayalakshmi, wife of actor Darshan, and his lawyer Sunil discussed key aspects of the ongoing legal case. The meeting took place today from 12:15 PM to 1:20 PM, during which the focus was primarily on the chargesheet concerning Darshan's involvement as the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

During this visit, Vijayalakshmi and her lawyer entered the jail premises at 12:15 PM with the meeting running till 1.20 PM. The lawyer, Sunil, stated that the discussion was centered exclusively on clarifying details within the chargesheet, with no talk of bail applications or change of jail. Sunil confirmed that there were some confusions about the chargesheet, which have now been addressed. He also indicated that they plan to return to the jail at 4:00 PM for further discussions.

For the unversed, a 3,991-page chargesheet was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court on September 4 in which Darshan had provided graphic details of how he attacked Renukaswamy who was kidnapped and kept in captivity by his gang. The charge sheet also revealed that Renukaswamy chatted with Pavithra Gowda by creating a fake ID on Instagram by the name Gowtham. As the investigation intensifies, the judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused in the case has been extended till September 12.

Read More

  1. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police File 3991 Page Chargesheet against Darshan, 16 Others
  2. 'He Is Still an Accused, Not a Convicted Criminal': Anusha Rai on Darshan's Alleged Involvement in Renukaswamy's Murder
  3. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan's Manager Dies by Suicide
Last Updated : 8 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANDALWOOD NEWSKANNADA ACTOR DARSHAN THOOGUDEEPADARSHAN FAN MURDER CASE CHARGESHEETDARSHAN MEET WIFE LAWYER IN JAILRENUKASWAMY MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.