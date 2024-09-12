Darshan, His Wife Vijayalakshmi, and Lawyer Discuss Chargesheet Details during Jail Meeting

Hyderabad: In a brief but significant meeting at Bellary Jail, Vijayalakshmi, wife of actor Darshan, and his lawyer Sunil discussed key aspects of the ongoing legal case. The meeting took place today from 12:15 PM to 1:20 PM, during which the focus was primarily on the chargesheet concerning Darshan's involvement as the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

During this visit, Vijayalakshmi and her lawyer entered the jail premises at 12:15 PM with the meeting running till 1.20 PM. The lawyer, Sunil, stated that the discussion was centered exclusively on clarifying details within the chargesheet, with no talk of bail applications or change of jail. Sunil confirmed that there were some confusions about the chargesheet, which have now been addressed. He also indicated that they plan to return to the jail at 4:00 PM for further discussions.

For the unversed, a 3,991-page chargesheet was submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court on September 4 in which Darshan had provided graphic details of how he attacked Renukaswamy who was kidnapped and kept in captivity by his gang. The charge sheet also revealed that Renukaswamy chatted with Pavithra Gowda by creating a fake ID on Instagram by the name Gowtham. As the investigation intensifies, the judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused in the case has been extended till September 12.