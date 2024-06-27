'Darling Just Killed It': SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas' Performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Applauds Cast For 'Great Support'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's movie Kalki 2898 AD was released in cinema halls on June 27, leaving both critics and movie enthusiasts spellbound. The film's impressive cast, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, delivered performances that captivated audiences on the big screen. The movie's grandeur and cinematic excellence even caught the attention of acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, who took to social media to express his admiration.
In an Instagram Story, Rajamouli praised the movie's exceptional world-building, stating, "Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD... It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease... Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it."
Actors Suriya and Vijay Deverakonda have also come forward to extend their warm wishes to the cast and crew. Actor Suriya took to social media platform X to express his heartfelt congratulations, hoping that the Nag Ashwin-directed movie would shatter all previous records and set new benchmarks. He wrote, "Heartiest wishes for an all time blockbuster #Kalki2898AD. Set new milestones team! @nagashwin7 @Music_Santhosh @SrBachchan Sir @ikamalhaasan Sir @AshwiniDuttCh Sir @deepikapadukone And my darling brother #Prabhas and to the cast & crew."