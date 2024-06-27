ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Darling Just Killed It': SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas' Performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Applauds Cast For 'Great Support'

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, was released on June 27, receiving praise from critics and audiences. The film's cast, including Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, delivered standout performances. Director SS Rajamouli lauded the film's world-building and cinematic excellence on social media.

SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas' Performance in Kalki 2898 AD (Photo: Instagram/ANI)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's movie Kalki 2898 AD was released in cinema halls on June 27, leaving both critics and movie enthusiasts spellbound. The film's impressive cast, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, delivered performances that captivated audiences on the big screen. The movie's grandeur and cinematic excellence even caught the attention of acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, who took to social media to express his admiration.

In an Instagram Story, Rajamouli praised the movie's exceptional world-building, stating, "Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD... It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease... Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it."

SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas' Performance in Kalki 2898 AD (Instagram Story)

Actors Suriya and Vijay Deverakonda have also come forward to extend their warm wishes to the cast and crew. Actor Suriya took to social media platform X to express his heartfelt congratulations, hoping that the Nag Ashwin-directed movie would shatter all previous records and set new benchmarks. He wrote, "Heartiest wishes for an all time blockbuster #Kalki2898AD. Set new milestones team! @nagashwin7 @Music_Santhosh @SrBachchan Sir @ikamalhaasan Sir @AshwiniDuttCh Sir @deepikapadukone And my darling brother #Prabhas and to the cast & crew."

Vijay Deverakonda, who makes a special appearance in the film, was equally expressive in his praise. In a post on X, he wrote, "Nagiiiii, Prabhas annaa, @VyjayanthiFilms. I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you. Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn’t be the same without you. #Kalki2898AD will be remembered long after we are all gone @nagashwin7."

Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram Story to wish the film a grand success, sharing an image of the movie's poster and expressing his best wishes to Prabhas. The film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, also features Brahmanandam, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy, and Malvika Nair in pivotal roles.

