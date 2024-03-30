Daniel Balaji Dies at 48: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute to Tamil Actor

Hyderabad: Following the demise of the Tamil actor, Daniel Balaji on the night of March 29 due to a heart attack, various celebrities, including veteran actor Kamal Haasan, have expressed their condolences.

Balaji was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, after he fell sick. He drew his last breath at the medical institution. The 48-years-old actor's final rites will take place on Saturday, March 30.

Kamal Haasan took to X and shared the news of Balaji's demise on his official handle. His tweet can loosely be translated as, "The sudden death of brother Daniel Balaji is shocking. The agony of young deaths is great. My condolences to Balaji's family, friends and fans. He will live even after his death by donating his eyes. My tribute to Balaji who has given light."

Film analyst Sreedhar Pillai also took to his official handle on X and condoled Balaji's death. He posted: "#DanielBalaji (48) a fine actor passed away late night due to a cardiac arrest. Who can forget his voice and performance as the antagonist in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu, Polladhavan? #RIPDanielBalaji. (sic)"

Director Mohan Raja paid homage to Balaji through X, and mourned the loss. "Such a Sad news He Was an inspiration for me to join film institute A very good friend Miss working with him May his soul rest in peace #RipDanielbalaji (sic)," he posted.

Having made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 2002 movie April Madhathil, Balaji rose to fame through his roles in Gautham Menon's Kaakha Kaakha alongside Suriya and Jyotika. He went on to feature in several Tamil films such as Vidhi Madhi Ultaa and Polladhavan, as well as appearing in Vijay starrers Bairavaa and Bigil, and Dhanush's Vada Chennai.

In addition to his success in Tamil cinema, Balaji also made notable contributions to Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada films.