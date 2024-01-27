Dange Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane-Ehan Bhat Lock Horns in Bejoy Nambiar's Intense Campus Drama

Hyderabad: Bejoy Nambiar is making a comeback with a bilingual film titled Dange in Hindi and Por in Tamil. The teasers for both films were unveiled on January 27th. Dange features Harshavardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat in the lead roles for the Hindi version, while Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram take the lead in the Tamil version.

Dange teaser begins with a gripping ragging scene while Hum Honge Kamyab runs in the backgournd. The teaser hints at an intense campus drama, with a focus on the rivalry between Harshvardhan and Ehan, though it also incorporates elements of romance. The color scheme, dominated by red and blue, suggests a thematic duality, echoing the film's tagline, "Pick a Side".

The makers have designed a distinctive look for Harshvardhan's character. His long hair and distinctive nose ring add a unique dimension to the visual allure of his character. Ehan Bhat, known for his roles in 99 Songs and Starfish, brings his talent to the forefront once again, while Harshavardhan, last seen in Tara Vs Bilal and Haseen Dilruba, is seemingly all set to deliver another compelling performance.

Bejoy Nambiar, renowned for films like Shaitan, David, Wazir, and Taish, not only directs but also produces Dange/Por alongside Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander. The Hindi version features Nikita Dutt and TJ Bhanu in supporting roles, with Jimshi Khalid and Presley Oscar D’Souza handling cinematography duties. Gourav Godkhindhi, Sanjith Hegde, Dhruv Vishwanath, and Shashwath Bulusu have scored the music for the bilingual film.

Going by teaser, Dange/Por promises to be a gripping campus drama, blending elements of drama, action. Bejoy Nambiar's creative vision, combined with a talented cast and crew, sets the stage for a film that explores themes of rivalry, loyalty, and choice.