Dadasaheb Phalke Death Anniversary: How the Father of Indian Cinema Brought Women to the Silver Screen

Hyderabad: Dadasaheb Phalke was born Dhundiraj Govind Phalke on April 30, 1870, in Trimbak, Bombay Presidency. The filmmaker is regarded as the pioneer of Indian film. His contributions to Indian filmmaking paved the way for a thriving film industry, inspiring future generations. He died in Nashik, at the age of 73 on February 16, 1944.

Phalke's path to filmmaking was not easy as it was marked by personal tragedy and repeated obstacles. Before discovering his true calling in films, he did odd jobs as a painter, publisher, photographer, and even stage artist. Despite early failures, Phalke's dedication to his art resulted in breakthrough success and a lasting legacy.

Phalke developed a passion for the arts at a young stage, taking a one-year drawing course at the Sir JJ School of Arts in 1885. He further honed his skills in oil and watercolor painting at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. His interest in architecture and modeling also played a pivotal role in his later endeavours in films.

His filmmaking journey began when he bought a film camera in 1890 and started experimenting with photography, processing, and printing. His passion for cinema grew, and in 1912, he established the Phalke Films Company.

A year later, in 1913, he made Indian cinema’s first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, which was a silent film based on the mythological story of King Harishchandra. The movie was both a commercial and critical success, marking the birth of the Indian film industry. The success of Raja Harishchandra revolutionised Indian cinema and set the stage for the country's future filmmakers.

While Raja Harishchandra was a historic achievement, Phalke's second film, Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), took him a notch higher. In an era when the concept of women in cinema was unknown, Phalke cast women in key roles, thus altering the landscape of Indian filmmaking.

Durgabai Kamat was cast as Parvati, and her daughter, Kamlabai Gokhale, as Mohini, making them the first women to portray prominent roles in an Indian film. Phalke's ground-breaking choice to cast women challenged societal standards that at the time barred women from the film business. To gather ladies for his film, Phalke even went to red-light districts, a move that highlights his dedication.

Phalke pushed the boundaries, challenged gender norms and paved the way for the inclusion of women in Indian cinema. Over his 19-year career, he directed 94 feature films and 27 short films, including works such as Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918), and Kaliya Mardan (1919).

In appreciation of his unparalleled contribution to the Indian film industry, the Government of India established the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. The award is the highest honour bestowed upon filmmakers and artists for their lifetime achievements. Phalke's name today is almost synonymous with Indian film, and his work is widely acclaimed till date. From laying the groundwork for the country's film industry to becoming the first to cast women in films, Dadasaheb Phalke's legacy is truly inspiring.