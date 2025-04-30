Dadasaheb Phalke Birth Anniversary: How The Father Of Indian Cinema Overcame Odds To Make His First Film

Hyderabad: Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, fondly remembered as Dadasaheb Phalke, marks his 155th birth anniversary today. Known as the Father of Indian Cinema, Phalke was born on April 30, 1870, in Trimbakeshwar near Nashik, Maharashtra. His monumental contribution to Indian filmmaking laid the foundation of an industry that now ranks among the largest in the world.

A Pioneer Of Indian Filmmaking

In 1913, Dadasaheb Phalke created India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, which earned him the title of the father of Indian cinema. His pioneering vision introduced the art of cinematic storytelling to the country, and he remained a driving force in the industry for nearly two decades. To celebrate his legacy, the Government of India instituted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, presented annually to individuals for their outstanding contribution to the film industry.

Early Education

Phalke was born into a family of Sanskrit scholars. From a young age, he exhibited a keen interest in the arts. He pursued formal education in painting at the JJ School of Art in Mumbai and later continued his studies in sculpture, engineering, drawing, and photography at the Maharaja Sayajirao University’s Faculty of Fine Arts in Baroda. His multifaceted training laid a strong foundation for his cinematic ventures.

He initially worked as a professional photographer in Godhra, Gujarat. However, tragedy struck during this period when he lost his first wife and child to a plague outbreak. Despite personal setbacks, he continued to explore various artistic and technical domains, including setting up a printing press and travelling to Germany to learn about advanced printing technologies.

What Inspired Phalke To Make Films?

Phalke's inspiration to make films came after watching the European movie The Life of Christ in 1911. Deeply moved by its storytelling and visual appeal, he envisioned creating similar films rooted in Indian mythology and culture. His previous work with renowned artist Raja Ravi Varma, particularly in illustrating Hindu deities, helped him conceptualise how mythological characters could be portrayed on screen.

Determined to bring his vision to life, Phalke took loans, pawned his wife's jewellery, and borrowed funds from friends to travel to England. There, he studied filmmaking under British pioneer Cecil Hepworth and returned with a Williamson camera and other essential equipment.

Creating India's First Feature Film

Upon returning to India, Phalke began work on Raja Harishchandra, choosing the mythological story for its strong moral foundation. One of the biggest challenges was casting female roles, as women acting in films was considered taboo at the time. Eventually, male actor Anna Salunke was cast to play the female role of Queen Taramati.

After months of persistent effort involving his family, friends, and collaborators, the film was completed in 6 months and 27 days. It premiered on May 3, 1913, marking the historic birth of Indian cinema. Phalke directed, produced, and operated the camera for the film himself.

Expanding The Film Legacy

After the success of Raja Harishchandra, Phalke went on to experiment further with special effects and trick photography. In 1917, he formed the Hindustan Film Company, under which he made 95 feature films and 27 short films in a period of 19 years. Some of his most well-known works are Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918), Sairandhri (1920), Shakuntala (1920), and Guru Dronacharya (1923). His last film, Gangavataran (1937), was also his sole sound film.

Advocating Women In Indian Cinema

While Raja Harishchandra included men playing female roles, Phalke was responsible for providing women with their first opportunities in the cinema. In his second film, Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), he cast Durga Bai Kamat as Parvati and her daughter Kamalabai Gokhale as Mohini, which marked the first time women appeared in Indian films. Despite social criticism, these women paved the way for generations of women who followed them as actors. Phalke's own daughter Mandakini too appeared in movies such as Lanka Dahan and Shri Krishna Janma. His wife Saraswatibai Phalke was India's first female film editor, making a valuable contribution behind the camera.