ETV Bharat / entertainment

D52: Dhanush's First Film Announced After Resolving Dispute With Producers Council

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dhanush has resolved his conflict with the Tamil Films Producers Council (TFPC), resulting in the lifting of his red card. Now, production house Dawn Pictures has announced its debut project, tentatively titled D52, starring Dhanush.

D52: Dhanush's First Film Announced After Resolving Dispute With Producers Council
Actor Dhanush (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush has resolved his recent conflict with the Tamil Films Producers Council (TFPC), leading to the revocation of his red card. On Tuesday, production house Dawn Pictures took to social media and announced their first project, tentatively titled D52, starring Dhanush. This marks a significant development for the actor, following his reconciliation with the TFPC.

Dawn Pictures took to X to make the announcement, stating, "NEW BEGINNINGS! Dawn Pictures launches with a bang! We are proud to announce our maiden project #D52, starring @dhanushkraja sir." The post, which included a note from producer Aakash Baskaran, highlighted the production house's goal of creating heartfelt, innovative content that resonates with global audiences. Dhanush's own Wunderbar Films will co-produce the project. Details about the cast, crew, and director of D52 are yet to be revealed.

Dhanush is currently busy with multiple projects. He is directing a romantic comedy titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. In July, he released Raayan, a film in which he directed and starred alongside Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram. The film received mixed reviews at the box office. Additionally, it has reportedly been confirmed that Dhanush will direct actor Arjun Vijay's upcoming film.

Earlier this year, Dhanush faced temporary restrictions from the TFPC after being accused of accepting advances without delivering films. The issue was resolved when he agreed to repay Five Star Creations and commit to a project with Thenandal Films. He will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.

READ MORE

  1. Dhanush Resolves Dispute With Producers Council, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film
  2. July 2024 BO: Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan Shine Amidst 4 Pc Decline in Collections from Previous Year
  3. Dhanush Celebrates Success Of Raayan With Double Rewards From Sun Pictures' Chief - Pic Inside

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush has resolved his recent conflict with the Tamil Films Producers Council (TFPC), leading to the revocation of his red card. On Tuesday, production house Dawn Pictures took to social media and announced their first project, tentatively titled D52, starring Dhanush. This marks a significant development for the actor, following his reconciliation with the TFPC.

Dawn Pictures took to X to make the announcement, stating, "NEW BEGINNINGS! Dawn Pictures launches with a bang! We are proud to announce our maiden project #D52, starring @dhanushkraja sir." The post, which included a note from producer Aakash Baskaran, highlighted the production house's goal of creating heartfelt, innovative content that resonates with global audiences. Dhanush's own Wunderbar Films will co-produce the project. Details about the cast, crew, and director of D52 are yet to be revealed.

Dhanush is currently busy with multiple projects. He is directing a romantic comedy titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. In July, he released Raayan, a film in which he directed and starred alongside Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram. The film received mixed reviews at the box office. Additionally, it has reportedly been confirmed that Dhanush will direct actor Arjun Vijay's upcoming film.

Earlier this year, Dhanush faced temporary restrictions from the TFPC after being accused of accepting advances without delivering films. The issue was resolved when he agreed to repay Five Star Creations and commit to a project with Thenandal Films. He will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.

READ MORE

  1. Dhanush Resolves Dispute With Producers Council, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film
  2. July 2024 BO: Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan Shine Amidst 4 Pc Decline in Collections from Previous Year
  3. Dhanush Celebrates Success Of Raayan With Double Rewards From Sun Pictures' Chief - Pic Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DHANUSHDHANUSH NEW FILM D52D52 FILMDHANUSH NEW MOVIE ANNOUNCEDDHANUSH FILM AFTER TFPC BAN LIFT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.