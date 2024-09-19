D52: Dhanush Drops Title and Concept Poster of His Fourth Directorial Project

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush, on Thursday, dropped the concept poster and title of his fourth directorial venture and 52nd film as an actor. He made the film announcement a couple of days ago, referring to the film as D52. In a recent update, the actor shared the concept poster of the film along with the official title following the resolution of his conflict with the Tamil Films Producers Council (TFPC) and the subsequent lifting of his red card.

Dhanush shared the film's title Idli Kadai on X, formerly known as Twitter, accompanied by a concept poster featuring a roadside eatery set against a starry night. The poster depicts a shopkeeper and a customer, hinting at a narrative steeped in everyday life. In his post, Dhanush wrote, "#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya."

The film will feature Dhanush in the lead, with the complete cast yet to be revealed. The music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, with Kiran Koushik as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK handling editing duties. Produced by Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures and Dhanush's own Wunderbar Films, this project marks a significant return for the actor-director after a recent conflict with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC).

Dhanush's issues with the TFPC led to a temporary ban, but this has now been resolved. The actor agreed to settle his debts with Five Star Creations and is set to collaborate with Thenandal Films on a future project. Idli Kadai is particularly noteworthy as it represents Dhanush's first Tamil film following the lifting of his ban.

The actor was last seen in Raayan, his second directorial effort. His upcoming projects include Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna, as well as Ilaiyaraaja's biopic Maestro. He is also directing his third film, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, featuring a promising ensemble cast.