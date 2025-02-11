Cyber Cell Files FIR Against Controversial YouTube Show, Seeks Removal Of All Episodes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday registered an FIR against YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent", which is facing criticism over crude comments made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, a police official said. Summonses are being sent to about 30 guests who have participated in the show from the first episode till now, he said.

The suo moto (on its own) FIR was lodged by the cyber cell after Allahbadia's distasteful comments on the show triggered a storm, said the official. According to the official, the Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought removal of all episodes -- total 18 -- of the comedy show.

During its probe, the Cyber Department found that participants and others associated with the show, including guests, were seen using "vulgar and obscene" language in the programme. It has shortlisted such people, including judges of the show and guests, he said. After Allahbadia's comments, multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him and other popular social media figures associated with the show, including Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Samay Raina, over the alleged use of "abusive language".

Content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Mukhija, along with Allahbadia had featured in one of the episodes of Raina's show.