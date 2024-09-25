CTRL Trailer Out: Ananya Panday's Netflix Film Offers a Thrilling Peek at Digital World

Hyderabad: Ananya Panday, following her successful series Call Me Bae, is all set to surprise fans with her role in Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film CTRL. The gripping trailer, released Tuesday, promises a thrilling exploration of our dependence on technology. The film, set to premiere on Netflix on October 4, features Ananya as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a couple whose content creation takes a dark turn after their breakup.

Ananya describes her character as relatable, navigating the complexities of a technology-driven world. She stated, "My character Nella, is like any of us. She is caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I cannot wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix, added that the film addresses whether technology truly gives us control over our lives. She said: We think technology helps us have it all under control. But does it? CTRL navigates these vital questions in today's digital first age. We're excited to bring this thrilling Netflix original to audiences worldwide through Vikramaditya Motwane's unique lens. Ananya Panday's compelling performance elevates the film, making it nearly impossible to pause this gripping experience. We hope viewers across the globe will connect with CTRL and the diverse storytelling we strive for at Netflix."

Motwane emphasises the film's unique "screen life format," aiming to create an immersive experience that resonates with viewers. He believes that Netflix's platform will help bring this captivating story to a global audience.