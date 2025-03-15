ETV Bharat / entertainment

Crunchyroll to Stream Gachiakuta in Summer 2025 - Official Trailer Out

Gachiakuta follows Rudo, a young outcast framed for murder and exiled into this wasteland known as The Pit ( Photo: Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ GACHIAKUTA Production Committee )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : Mar 15, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

Hyderabad: Crunchyroll is taking "trash television" quite literally. The anime streaming service has announced that Gachiakuta, the next big shonen anime, will stream exclusively on its platform from Summer 2025. Based on the manga currently serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, Gachiakuta promises thrilling action, unique graffiti-inspired art, and a gripping revenge-driven storyline. Gachiakuta is produced by the famous studio Bones Film, known for My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The anime is set in a dystopian world, a floating city where both trash and criminals are thrown into a bottomless abyss. Gachiakuta is set in a floating city where both trash and criminals are thrown into a bottomless abyss (Photo: Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ GACHIAKUTA Production Committee) The story follows Rudo, a young outcast who is framed for murder and exiled to a wasteland called The Pit. Surviving the harsh new world, Rudo must fight monstrous Trash Beasts while navigating a brutal society. His goal: to return home and seek revenge. Crunchyroll has acquired the global streaming rights, excluding Belarus, Russia, and Asia (but including India). This means that anime fans worldwide can enjoy Gachiakuta. Gachiakuta is produced by the famous studio Bones Film (Photo: Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ GACHIAKUTA Production Committee) Team Behind the Anime Fumihiko Suganuma makes his debut as series director. He previously worked as the chief episode director and storyboard artist for Train to the End of the World. Hiroshi Seko (writer for Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN, Attack on Titan Final Season) handles the series composition. Satoshi Ishino (known for Date A Live and Tokyo Mew Mew New) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Taku Iwasaki, composer of Bungo Stray Dogs and Shin Kamen Rider, will create the music. About Gachiakuta's Manga Gachiakuta is a unique action manga written by Kei Urana and illustrated by graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou. It began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2022 and won the Global Special Prize at the 2022 Next Manga Awards. Urana wanted to bring graffiti art into the manga to make it stand out, and Andou’s artwork adds a distinctive flair. Creator Insights Hiroshi Seko, the screenwriter, said, "When I’m writing the scripts for Gachiakuta, it makes me want to blast my music. It makes me want to go out and have some fun. And it gives me the urge to meet up with my work buddies and friends for a good meal. An anime that makes you feel that way is the best. I mean that from the bottom of my heart." Kei Urana, the creator, expressed, "I hope this anime stays in your soul! I’m looking forward to watching the Gachiakuta anime together with you all!" Crunchyroll to Stream Gachiakuta in Summer 2025 (Photo: Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ GACHIAKUTA Production Committee) Hideyoshi Andou, another creator, shared, "I hope the passion that Gachiakuta inspires reaches all of you! As you watch the animated Gachiakuta, I hope everyone feels the same spark of motivation!" Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer, said, "Gachiakuta stands out as one of the most unique shonen anime in recent years, blending intense action with a striking artistic style. Crunchyroll is proud to partner with Kodansha and Bones Film to bring this exciting new story to fans worldwide, exclusively on our platform." Gachiakuta to release in India in Summer 2025 (Photo: Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ GACHIAKUTA Production Committee) About Gachiakuta “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world!” Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town. The poor struggle while the rich live lavish lives, throwing their trash into the abyss. One day, Rudo is falsely accused of murder and sentenced to exile with the trash. In this new world, the cast-off waste has transformed into vicious monsters. To uncover the truth and seek revenge, Rudo must master a new power and join the Cleaners, a group that fights the terrifying trash beasts in The Pit. Read More Devil May Cry On OTT: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What To Expect From The Anime Series Top 5 Mecha Anime Titles: Gurren Lagann, Code Geass, And More ReLIFE, Clannad & More: 5 Best Anime Series That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings And Make You Cry