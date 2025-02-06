ETV Bharat / entertainment

Solo Leveling 360° Experience to Epic Giveaways: Anime Fans, Get Ready for a Weekend of Action and Fun at Chennai Comic Con

Crunchyroll is bringing an unforgettable anime experience to Chennai Comic Con with trivia, giveaways, and photo ops from One Piece, Solo Leveling, and more.

Crunchyroll to Bring Immersive Anime Experience to Chennai Comic Con
Crunchyroll to Bring Immersive Anime Experience to Chennai Comic Con (Photo: PR Handout)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: In the most exciting news for Chennai anime lovers, Crunchyroll is bringing an action-packed weekend. The leading anime streaming platform's booth at Comic-Con promises to add to your experience with its slate of fun activities. The Chennai Comic Con will run from February 8 to February 9.

From immersive activities to exclusive giveaways, Crunchyroll has everything in store for the fans of anime. Not just for long-time fans, Crunchyroll brings an immersive experience for new lovers. The never-before-action extravaganza is sure to make your weekend exciting.

Crunchyroll to Bring Immersive Anime Experience to Chennai Comic Con
Crunchyroll to Bring Immersive Anime Experience to Chennai Comic Con (Photo: PR Handout)

Crunchyroll's booth caters to anime enthusiasts, where attendees can look forward to a variety of installations, contests, and photo ops that will transport them right into their favourite anime worlds.

Crunchyroll to Bring Immersive Anime Experience to Chennai Comic Con
Crunchyroll to Bring Immersive Anime Experience to Chennai Comic Con (Photo: PR Handout)

Highlights of the Crunchyroll Booth:

  • One Piece Installation: Set sail with the Straw Hat crew at our immersive One Piece installation! This larger-than-life setup is the perfect photo-op, where fans can channel their inner pirate by posing with Luffy’s iconic hat and vest.
  • Solo Leveling 360° Experience: Step into the world of Solo Leveling with our jaw-dropping 360° photo experience! Get captured in a stunning Solo Leveling-themed wrap and take home a custom photo cover as the ultimate keepsake.
  • Anime Trivia Extravaganza: Do you think you know anime? Put your knowledge to the test with all-day trivia sessions happening at the Crunchyroll booth and on the main stage! Answer correctly and score exclusive anime swag.
  • Epic Giveaways: Anime events mean epic goodies, and we’ve got you covered! Fans can get their hands on exclusive Crunchyroll swag, including: Crunchyroll-branded swag bags.

The event will take place on February 8 and 9, 2025, from 11 AM to 8 PM at CTC Nandambakkam, Chennai. The fest caters to fans of all ages. Come together to celebrate the world of anime, interact with fellow fans, and immerse yourself in your favourite franchises.

