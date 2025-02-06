Solo Leveling 360° Experience to Epic Giveaways: Anime Fans, Get Ready for a Weekend of Action and Fun at Chennai Comic Con

Hyderabad: In the most exciting news for Chennai anime lovers, Crunchyroll is bringing an action-packed weekend. The leading anime streaming platform's booth at Comic-Con promises to add to your experience with its slate of fun activities. The Chennai Comic Con will run from February 8 to February 9.

From immersive activities to exclusive giveaways, Crunchyroll has everything in store for the fans of anime. Not just for long-time fans, Crunchyroll brings an immersive experience for new lovers. The never-before-action extravaganza is sure to make your weekend exciting.

Crunchyroll to Bring Immersive Anime Experience to Chennai Comic Con (Photo: PR Handout)

Crunchyroll's booth caters to anime enthusiasts, where attendees can look forward to a variety of installations, contests, and photo ops that will transport them right into their favourite anime worlds.

Highlights of the Crunchyroll Booth:

One Piece Installation: Set sail with the Straw Hat crew at our immersive One Piece installation! This larger-than-life setup is the perfect photo-op, where fans can channel their inner pirate by posing with Luffy’s iconic hat and vest.

Solo Leveling 360° Experience: Step into the world of Solo Leveling with our jaw-dropping 360° photo experience! Get captured in a stunning Solo Leveling-themed wrap and take home a custom photo cover as the ultimate keepsake.

Anime Trivia Extravaganza: Do you think you know anime? Put your knowledge to the test with all-day trivia sessions happening at the Crunchyroll booth and on the main stage! Answer correctly and score exclusive anime swag.

Epic Giveaways: Anime events mean epic goodies, and we’ve got you covered! Fans can get their hands on exclusive Crunchyroll swag, including: Crunchyroll-branded swag bags.

The event will take place on February 8 and 9, 2025, from 11 AM to 8 PM at CTC Nandambakkam, Chennai. The fest caters to fans of all ages. Come together to celebrate the world of anime, interact with fellow fans, and immerse yourself in your favourite franchises.