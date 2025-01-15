ETV Bharat / entertainment

Crunchyroll To Bring Anime Magic To Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 - Here's What To Expect

Hyderabad: Get ready for an anime extravaganza as Crunchyroll makes its mark at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025! This highly anticipated event takes place on January 18-19 at KTPO, promising fans an unforgettable weekend filled with immersive experiences, thrilling activities, exclusive giveaways, and incredible performances.

Step into the Universe of Solo Leveling

The spotlight is on the Solo Leveling Experience Dome, a must-see for fans of this wildly popular anime. Start your journey by walking through the Solo Leveling Corridor, designed to transport you into the hunter world of Sung Jinwoo. Once inside the dome, get ready for an adrenaline-pumping audiovisual show that brings the protagonist's epic battles to life. Don't forget to snap a keepsake polaroid photo to remember the moment!

Feel the Beat with DJ Kazu

Making a significant return, Tokyo's DJ Kazu will light up the event with his electrifying anime soundtracks. Known for his high-energy performances, he'll be spinning iconic tracks live at the Crunchyroll Booth at 2:30 PM and 4:15 PM on Saturday, and again at 3 PM and 5 PM on Sunday. For the ultimate vibe, catch him on the main stage at 6 PM on Saturday. It's going to be an experience you don't want to miss!

Show Off Your Anime Expertise

Think you know your anime trivia? Prove it! From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to Dragon Ball, Crunchyroll's trivia sessions will put your knowledge to the test. Running across both days, these fun and interactive sessions give participants a chance to win exclusive Crunchyroll merchandise and, of course, bragging rights.

Grab Exclusive Merchandise