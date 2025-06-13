Crunchyroll Renews The Beginning After The End For Second Season; Teases Arthur's Transformation - Watch

Hyderabad: Crunchyroll has officially confirmed that the hit fantasy anime The Beginning After the End (TBATE) will return for a highly anticipated second season in spring 2026. The announcement comes just ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, June 18 at 10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET, exclusively on Crunchyroll. To excite fans even further, Crunchyroll released an exclusive post-credits clip from the Season 1 finale showcasing Arthur Leywin's stunning new design, offering an early glimpse of what lies ahead for the reborn king.

The Beginning After the End is based on the webcomic that has taken the world by storm, TurtleMe's The Beginning After the End. The series follows the story of King Grey, a powerful ruler who dies unexpectedly and is then reincarnated as a little boy named Arthur Leywin on a magical continent called Dicathen. With the memories and wisdom from his previous life intact, Arthur begins his journey to master magic and confront the challenges of his new world, seeking redemption and growth through his second chance at life.

"I'm excited for viewers to see more of Arthur's journey on screen with Season 2!" said TurtleMe, the original creator. "Striving for growth has been a major focus for us, and I hope to see the hard work put into the next season bear fruit." The anime adaptation is helmed by director Keitaro Motonaga (The Kingdoms of Ruin) and produced by studio A-CAT, with series composition by Takamitsu Kono (A Returner's Magic Should Be Special), character designs by Masami Sueoka, and music composed by Keiji Inai (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?).

According to Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll, "The Beginning After the End continues to be a top fantasy series on Crunchyroll, with strong fan anticipation for the next season. The unique series has sparked passionate discussion among Crunchyroll's global fan community and that will continue in the new season." Season 1 of The Beginning After the End is currently streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. Fans can follow @tbateofficial and @crunchyroll for more updates as the premiere of Season 2 approaches.