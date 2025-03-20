Crunchyroll India Spring 2025 Anime Calendar: 30+ Titles Including Black Butler And Fire Force 3 - Full List Here

Hyderabad: Crunchyroll has unveiled its Spring 2025 anime lineup, offering a diverse array of genres and highly anticipated series that promise to captivate audiences worldwide. This season is particularly noteworthy for the return of beloved franchises and the introduction of fresh narratives that cater to a wide spectrum of anime enthusiasts.

One of the standout announcements is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a spinoff set five years before the main series. Premiering on April 7, this prequel explores the origins of vigilantism within the My Hero Academia universe, focusing on characters who operate outside the official hero system.

Comprehensive Spring 2025 Lineup

Crunchyroll's Spring 2025 schedule is packed with a variety of new and returning series, each bringing unique stories and genres to the platform. Below is a detailed overview of the upcoming titles with their premiere dates:

March 30

The Unaware Atelier Meister: Kurt Rockhans, a kind-hearted errand boy for the hero's party, the Flaming Dragon Fang, is banished due to his low combat rank. He discovers his exceptional abilities in non-combat skills and embarks on a new journey.

April 1

Once Upon a Witch's Death: Apprentice witch Meg Raspberry learns of her impending death and must create the Seed of Life by collecting tears of joy from 1,000 people to lift the Death Sentence curse.

Catch Me at the Ballpark!: Murata, seeking escape from his tiring job, finds solace at a baseball stadium, where he meets Ruriko, a gyaru beer vendor with a frosty demeanour but a warm heart.

April 2

The Beginning After the End: King Grey is reincarnated as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Retaining his past life's wisdom, he masters magic and seeks to correct previous mistakes.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san: Student council president Takane Takamine possesses the ability to rewind time by changing her lingerie. Koushi Shirota becomes her reluctant assistant in managing this peculiar power.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom: Philia Adenauer, from a lineage of Saints protecting humanity from monsters, is sold to another kingdom after her fiancé breaks off their engagement, challenging her homeland's survival.

April 3

Wind Breaker Season 2: Sakura continues his journey from high school delinquent to hero, facing new challenges and enemies as he rises to protect others.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows: Zenos, a self-taught healer banished as "useless," opens a secret clinic in the city's shadows, using unmatched magic to heal and become a legend.

April 4

Fire Force Season 3: Company 8 is branded as traitors and must fight alone to rescue Captain Obi and stop the Evangelist, facing new assassins and corrupt forces.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?: Childhood friends Himari and Yu's bond is tested when Yu reunites with his first crush, prompting Himari to confront her own feelings.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2: Belle Lablac, the only human in a world of anthropomorphic beings, continues her journey to discover her origins, facing new possibilities and challenges.

April 5

To Be Hero X: In a world where heroes' powers are determined by public trust, top heroes compete in a tournament to update their rankings, with the absolute hero known as "X" at the pinnacle.

Black Butler: Earl Ciel Phantomhive and his demon butler, Sebastian Michaelis, investigate mysterious deaths in Germany's Werewolves' Forest at the Queen's behest.

Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary Season 2: Kobato and Osanai aim for ordinary high school lives but face inexplicable events and disasters that challenge their quest for normalcy.

I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Season 2: Azusa Aizawa, a powerful witch, continues her laid-back quests with her growing family, embarking on carefree and heartwarming adventures.

Anne Shirley: Orphan Anne Shirley is mistakenly sent to Green Gables, where she finds friendship, love, and happiness, growing from a pure-hearted girl to a changed woman.

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS: Sin Kiske, born of a human and a Gear, attends his parents' taboo-breaking wedding and encounters a mysterious girl, threatening to upend the world again.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!: After a life of honesty left him betrayed, Liam is reborn into a vast interstellar empire with the goal of being the galaxy's worst evil lord, though his plans often backfire.

April 6

Witch Watch: High schooler Morihito Otogi, with ogre strength, becomes the familiar of his childhood friend and witch-in-training, Nico Wakatsuki, as they face prophesied dangers together.

The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl: Sophia, a timid count's daughter blessed with unmatched strength by the Gorilla God, is thrust into the Royal Knight Order, balancing school, knight life, and her overwhelming power.

April 7

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes: A spinoff of My Hero Academia, set five years before the main series. It follows Koichi Haimawari, a college student who becomes a vigilante alongside PopStep and Knuckleduster.

ZatsuTabi: That's Journey: Aspiring manga artist Chika embarks on a spontaneous journey, relying on social media polls to decide her next destination. Through hilarious mishaps and heartwarming encounters, she discovers inspiration and friendship.

Summer Pockets: Hairi Takahara is sent to a quiet island to sort through his late grandmother's belongings. However, the serene location and mysterious girls he meets there bring back lost memories and a journey of self-discovery.

COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT: A futuristic combat system called COMPASS2.0 gathers heroes in a dreamlike space. The story follows 13, a rebellious hero, and Jin, a new player, as they battle to keep the system running.

April 8

The Shiunji Family Children: Arata Shiunji, the eldest son in a family of seven siblings, longs for a life without his five domineering sisters. His world is turned upside down when he learns he isn't biologically related to them.

April 10

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof: Konoha Koga, a high school student who is secretly an assassin, rescues Satoko Kusagakure, a runaway ninja. Pursuers from her village try to capture her, leading to a tense but comedic cohabitation between the two.

April 11

Teogonia: Kai, a village boy fighting against demi-human invaders, suddenly regains memories from another life, unlocking hidden potential and setting the stage for an epic fantasy adventure.

April 12

Food for the Soul: A slice-of-life anime following the daily lives of five college girls as they bond over food, study hard, and enjoy their youth together.

Mono: High schooler Satsuki Amamiya is feeling lost after the Photography Club president graduates. With encouragement from her best friend An, she embarks on a journey to track down a missing camera and rekindle her passion for photography.

Continuing from Winter 2025

Several ongoing series from the previous season will continue to air new episodes in Spring 2025:

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 - (New episodes every Friday)

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! - (New episodes every Saturday)