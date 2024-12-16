Crunchyroll Drops Winter Lineup: 21 Titles Including Dr. Stone, Re:ZERO and More to Heat Up January

Anime enthusiasts, brace yourselves for a thrilling start to the year as Crunchyroll unveils its winter lineup for India. The winter slate includes exciting anime series is heading your way, from heart-pounding adventures to hilarious romantic comedies and deep fantasy worlds. Here's a sneak peek at some of the highly anticipated shows set to launch this January, with dubs in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective (Project No.9)

Step into the world of Takao Ameku, a brilliant doctor working at Ten’ikai General Hospital’s Supervisory Department of Diagnostic Pathology. While tackling medical mysteries that stump even the most experienced doctors, Ameku’s sharp mind uncovers bizarre cases of unexplained illnesses and shocking murders. Get ready for a gripping medical thriller where no puzzle is too tough for Ameku to crack!

Release Date: January 1

Dubs Available: English, Hindi

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! (GEEKTOYS and CompTown)

Imagine being whisked away from your boring office life to become part of an army under the Demon King in a fantasy world! That's the reality for Uchimura Denosuke, a salaryman who's suddenly thrust into this new world with no special powers. With only his office skills, can he survive the treacherous world and climb to the top? Get ready for a unique mix of office drama and fantasy action in January.

Release Date: January 1

Dubs Available: English

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time (Studio Comet)

Iruma Takumi’s peaceful life takes a turn when he’s mistakenly summoned to a fantasy world where swords and magic rule. Granted the powerful skill of alchemy, Takumi’s adventures begin as he creates anything his heart desires—from holy swords to flying ships. A reluctant hero on an incredible journey, don’t miss this action-packed fantasy tale!

Release Date: January 1

Dubs Available: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class (Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Saito Hojo's life takes a strange turn when he’s forced to marry Akane Sakuramori, the girl he despises most. But as the two try to keep their arranged marriage a secret, the tension starts to turn into something else. Will they go from rivals to romantic partners? Dive into this unique high school romance with a twist!

Release Date: January 3

Dubs Available: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Knew What She's Saying (Millepensee)

A fresh take on island romance awaits as Teruaki Nakamura moves to Okinawa and falls for Kyan-san, a girl whose dialect he just can't understand. With Higa-san's help, Teruaki embarks on a journey full of hilarious misunderstandings and heartwarming moments. Will he be able to decode not just her dialect, but also the feelings growing between them?

Release Date: January 4

ZENSHU (MAPPA)

Natsuko Hirose, an aspiring animator, has just directed her first successful anime. But her next project, a romantic comedy, isn't going as smoothly as expected. The problem? Natsuko has never been in love before. Watch her struggle with creating the perfect romance while navigating her own emotions in this charming slice-of-life series.

Release Date: January 5

Dubs Available: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms (SynergySP)

Mona Kawai is the school's queen bee, used to having everyone fall for her. That is, until the aloof and mysterious Medaka Kuroiwa arrives. He won’t even give Mona a second glance, turning her world upside down! Watch this hilarious rom-com unfold as Mona does everything to win over the only boy who doesn't care for her.

Release Date: January 6

Dubs Available: English

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic (Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack)

Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of a noble family on the verge of collapse, suddenly discovers magic. With this new power, can he save his house from ruin? Dive into this aristocratic fantasy full of magic, mystery, and a young man’s journey to change his destiny.

Release Date: January 6

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" About That Time I Became Able to Eat Unlimited Numbers of Skill Fruits (That Kill You) (Asahi Production)

In a world where Skill Fruits grant unimaginable powers, Light is stuck with a useless ability—<<Fruitmaster>>—that could kill him with just one wrong move. But when he survives a second fruit, he uncovers a shocking secret: he can eat as many fruits as he wants without dying! Get ready for an adventure where every bite counts.

Release Date: January 7

Unnamed Memory Season 2 (ENGI)

Oscar’s time-traveling journey to save Tinasha continues, but this season brings new twists. As he explores the kingdom of Tuldarr, he finds Tinasha asleep under the castle, and a new chapter of their story begins. A thrilling fantasy filled with magic, intrigue, and romance!

Release Date: January 7

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World (Studio DEEN)

Sion, reborn in a fantasy world as a child, embarks on a journey to uncover magic and shape his future. With his sister Marie, he discovers a hidden destiny that will change everything. A tale of magic, family bonds, and self-discovery, perfect for fantasy fans.

Release Date: January 8

Dubs Available: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE (TMS Entertainment)

Senku and the gang are back, with their sights set on reaching the Moon! With the Kingdom of Science thriving, they embark on a mission to gather materials from the Americas. Science is their weapon, and they will use it to fight for humanity’s future—join the thrilling ride!

Release Date: January 9

Dubs Available: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM)

Maomao, the palace’s sharp-witted food taster, faces more danger and intrigue as new threats emerge within the palace. A gripping story full of conspiracy, danger, and mystery awaits in this beloved historical drama!

Release Date: January 10

Dubs Available: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Farmagia (Bridge)

In the peaceful town of Centvelt, Ten and his friends, known as Farmagia, must protect their home and monsters after a deadly power struggle erupts. With an epic battle brewing, this is a series you won’t want to miss!

Release Date: January 10

UniteUp! -Uni:Birth- (CloverWorks)

PROTOSTAR is back, and the stakes are higher than ever. Watch as Akira, Banri, and Chihiro continue their journey in the cutthroat world of entertainment, facing rival groups and rising challenges as they strive to become top idols.

Release Date: January 11

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Tired of being ridiculed by his A-rank party, Yuke, a red mage, decides to strike out on his own. Reuniting with former students, they embark on an epic quest to conquer the world’s greatest dungeon, filled with thrilling adventures and unexpected twists.

Release Date: January 11

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2 (Lerche)

The mystery deepens as Nene Yashiro and Kou Minamoto join Hanako-san to uncover the secrets of Kamome Academy. With new supernatural twists, will they expose the truth before it’s too late?

Release Date: January 11

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2 (Bibury Animation Studio)

Get ready for more chaos and comedy as Rentaro Aijo navigates his unusual fate with 100 girlfriends. Love, laughter, and endless misunderstandings are bound to keep you hooked!

Release Date: January 12

And More Coming Soon:

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Solo Leveling Season 2 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

The anime scene is about to get bigger, bolder, and better! With a variety of genres, thrilling adventures, and quirky characters, January is going to be an unforgettable month. Keep your calendars ready and don't miss out on these new releases.