Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Sets Record With 51 Million Votes; Musical Lineup And Celebrity Presenters Revealed

Hyderabad: Crunchyroll has officially disclosed the results of global fan participation for the upcoming 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and a historic 51 million anime fans worldwide have voted in the event. This is 50% more compared to the 34 million votes for last year.

Set to take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, the ninth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards will feature an electrifying lineup of live music performances and a roster of renowned celebrity presenters. The event will honour the standout creators, musicians, and voice talents who have helped define anime over the past year.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 (Photo: Crunchyroll)

Among the major musical acts confirmed for the ceremony are some of Japan's most iconic performers. Lisa, the voice behind the hugely popular Gurenge from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Spotify's most-streamed Japanese artist overseas in 2020, will take the stage for a special performance.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 (Photo: Crunchyroll)

Fans will also be treated to a nostalgic moment as legendary rock band FLOW performs DAYS in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Eureka Seven. The 2025 Anime Award-nominated hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts will energise the crowd with their viral hits Otonoke from Dan Da Dan and Bling-Bang-Bang-Born from Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 (Photo: Crunchyroll)

Adding even more star power to the evening are high-profile presenters from the global music and entertainment industry. Latin music sensation J Balvin, GRAMMY-winning country-pop artist Kacey Musgraves, and Hollywood screenwriter Zak Penn have all been announced as presenters at the event.

The live ceremony will be hosted by voice actor Sally Amaki and popular TV personality Jon Kabira. A pre-show begins at 5:00 PM JST, followed by the main event at 6:00 PM JST. The entire awards ceremony will be livestreamed globally via Crunchyroll's Twitch and YouTube channels, Sony Pictures Core, and the Sony Group Corporation's global YouTube channel.

In a bid to reach anime fans across continents, the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be available in nine different languages: English, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Latin American Spanish.