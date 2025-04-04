ETV Bharat / entertainment

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Nominees Revealed, Global Voting Opens Ahead Of Star-Studded Ceremony

Hyderabad: Crunchyroll, the global leader in anime fandom, has officially announced the nominees for the ninth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the largest international celebration of excellence in Japanese animation. Fans around the world are now invited to vote daily through April 14 via the Anime Awards Official Website, or for the first time ever, directly through the Crunchyroll mobile app.

The winners will be revealed during a live ceremony on Sunday, May 25, streaming globally for fans everywhere. The show will be hosted by voice actor Sally Amaki and TV personality Jon Kabira, with opening remarks delivered by Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation.

Crunchyroll has also announced an impressive roster of presenters for the live event. Confirmed names include:

Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things)

and (Stranger Things) Chocolate Planet , comedy duo Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo

, comedy duo Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo DEAN FUJIOKA , Japanese actor and musician

, Japanese actor and musician Kanata Hongo , actor known for anime live-action roles

, actor known for anime live-action roles Mayu Matsuoka , Japan Academy Award-winning actress

, Japan Academy Award-winning actress Saya Ichikawa , model and TV personality

, model and TV personality Pabllo Vittar , Brazilian pop star

, Brazilian pop star Ben Whittaker , British boxing champion

, British boxing champion Damiano David , lead vocalist of Måneskin

, lead vocalist of Måneskin Ironmouse , popular VTuber

, popular VTuber d4vd , American singer-songwriter

, American singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama , musician and actor

, musician and actor Chloe Kim , Olympic gold medalist snowboarder

, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Plastique Tiara , international drag star

, international drag star Paloma Mami , singer-songwriter

, singer-songwriter Gigguk, renowned anime YouTuber

"The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are one of the most important times of year for fans because we hear directly from them on what anime they love and get to honor the creative community behind that love," said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll.

"Anime continues to deeply resonate emotionally with fans, and anime's biggest night of the year is sure to invoke a lot of joy and pride amongst the anime community - fans and creators. This year’s nominees represent more than 50 series and films developed by more than 35 talented studios," he added.

To celebrate the Awards, Crunchyroll is offering a selection of nominated titles for free streaming and significant merchandise discounts via the Crunchyroll Store, encouraging fans to revisit their favourite moments or discover new ones.

Key Categories and Nominees:

Anime of the Year