ETV Bharat / entertainment

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: How to Vote, Categories, Date and Schedule Details; Complete Guide on How to Pick Your Faves

Hyderabad: The 9th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards are set to return in 2025, bringing another exciting celebration of anime's finest works, creators, and performers. As one of the biggest global anime events, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards will once again shine a spotlight on the best anime series, films, characters, and voice performances, as voted by both fans and industry experts.

The upcoming event will take place on May 25, 2025, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan. With the anime community gearing up for the ceremony, fans are eager to learn more about how to vote, the nominees, and where to watch the event. Here's everything you need to know about the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.

What Are the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

Since its inception in 2017, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards have honoured outstanding achievements in anime, celebrating the most exceptional series, films, and creators. The awards are determined through a two-stage voting process, incorporating the opinions of a global panel of judges and anime fans worldwide.

How Does the Voting Process Work?

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards follow a structured voting process:

1. Nomination Round: A panel of judges selects the six nominees for each category.

2. Final Voting Round: Fans and judges vote to determine the winners, including the highly coveted Anime of the Year award.

3. Winner Announcement: The winners will be revealed live at the awards ceremony in Tokyo.