Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: How to Vote, Categories, Date and Schedule Details; Complete Guide on How to Pick Your Faves

Hyderabad: The 9th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards are set to return in 2025, bringing another exciting celebration of anime's finest works, creators, and performers. As one of the biggest global anime events, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards will once again shine a spotlight on the best anime series, films, characters, and voice performances, as voted by both fans and industry experts.
The upcoming event will take place on May 25, 2025, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan. With the anime community gearing up for the ceremony, fans are eager to learn more about how to vote, the nominees, and where to watch the event. Here's everything you need to know about the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.
What Are the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?
Since its inception in 2017, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards have honoured outstanding achievements in anime, celebrating the most exceptional series, films, and creators. The awards are determined through a two-stage voting process, incorporating the opinions of a global panel of judges and anime fans worldwide.
How Does the Voting Process Work?
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards follow a structured voting process:
1. Nomination Round: A panel of judges selects the six nominees for each category.
2. Final Voting Round: Fans and judges vote to determine the winners, including the highly coveted Anime of the Year award.
3. Winner Announcement: The winners will be revealed live at the awards ceremony in Tokyo.
When and How to Vote?
Voting for the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards opens on April 3, 2025, and runs until April 14, 2025. Fans can participate by logging in with their email or phone number and casting their votes once per day. Additionally, a convenient feature allows users to resubmit their previous day's ballot with a single click.
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Categories
This year's awards feature an exciting lineup of categories, including two new additions: Best Background Art and Best Isekai Anime. Here's the full list:
- Anime of the Year
- Film of the Year
- Best Continuing Series
- Best New Series
- Best Original Anime
- Best Animation
- Best Character Design
- Best Director
- Best Background Art (NEW!)
- Best Romance
- Best Comedy
- Best Action
- Best Isekai Anime (NEW!)
- Best Drama
- Best Slice of Life
- Best Main Character
- Best Supporting Character
- "Must Protect At All Costs" Character
- Best Anime Song
- Best Score
- Best Opening Sequence
- Best Ending Sequence
- Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Latin Spanish, Hindi)
Who Are the Nominees?
The official list of nominees will be revealed on April 3, 2025, marking the start of the voting period. Fans can then make their voices heard by selecting their favourite anime and creators across all categories.
Who is Hosting the Anime Awards?
Returning to host the event are Sally Amaki, a voice actor and singer known for her roles in Tomo-chan Is a Girl! and Marvel Rivals, and Jon Kabira, a well-known pop entertainer. Their energy will surely continue to bring excitement to the event and keep anime fans involved in the entirety of the ceremony.
Where to Watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025?
The ceremony will be streamed live on Crunchyroll's official channels such as YouTube, Twitch and social media. Fans across the globe can watch to see if their favourite anime wins in the big categories.
READ MORE
- Crunchyroll India Spring 2025 Anime Calendar: 30+ Titles Including Black Butler And Fire Force 3 - Full List Here
- Mumbai Comic Con 2025: One Piece Voice Actors To Make First-Ever India Visit For An Unmissable Anime Event
- Kaiju No 8: Mission Recon India Release Date Locked, Anime Movie Includes Season 1 Recap And Never-Before-Seen Episode