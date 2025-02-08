ETV Bharat / entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Anora Wins Best Picture, Shogun Sweeps TV Categories - Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: The 30th edition of the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on February 7, following weeks of recovery from the recent wildfires in the city. Despite challenges, the prestigious event celebrated the finest achievements in film and television over the past year. As in previous editions, nominations for films and TV series were announced separately.

Competition this year has been stiff with Conclave and Wicked sharing the lead in film categories each with 11 nominations. On the other hand, Shogun dominated the television categories. While all eyes are on the movie Emilia Perez, which was surrounded by controversy due to star Karla Sofia Gascon's polarizing social media post, the movie still gained considerable wins.

Critics Choice Awards 2025 Winners List

Film Categories:

Best Picture: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress: Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

Best Young Actor/Actress: Maisy Stella (My Old Ass)

Best Acting Ensemble: Conclave

Best Director: Jon M. Chu (Wicked)

Best Original Screenplay: The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

Best Cinematography: Nosferatu

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Editing: Challengers

Best Costume Design: Wicked

Best Hair and Makeup: The Substance

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

Best Comedy: A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine (tied)

Best Foreign Language Film: Emilia Pérez