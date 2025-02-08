ETV Bharat / entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Anora Wins Best Picture, Shogun Sweeps TV Categories - Winners List Inside

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 saw Anora win Best Picture, while Shogun dominated TV categories, sweeping all major dramas.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Anora Wins Best Picture, Shogun Sweeps TV Categories - Winners List Inside
Critics Choice Awards 2025: Anora Wins Best Picture, Shogun Sweeps TV Categories (Photo: Film poster, ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Hyderabad: The 30th edition of the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on February 7, following weeks of recovery from the recent wildfires in the city. Despite challenges, the prestigious event celebrated the finest achievements in film and television over the past year. As in previous editions, nominations for films and TV series were announced separately.

Competition this year has been stiff with Conclave and Wicked sharing the lead in film categories each with 11 nominations. On the other hand, Shogun dominated the television categories. While all eyes are on the movie Emilia Perez, which was surrounded by controversy due to star Karla Sofia Gascon's polarizing social media post, the movie still gained considerable wins.

Critics Choice Awards 2025 Winners List

  • Film Categories:

Best Picture: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress: Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

Best Young Actor/Actress: Maisy Stella (My Old Ass)

Best Acting Ensemble: Conclave

Best Director: Jon M. Chu (Wicked)

Best Original Screenplay: The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

Best Cinematography: Nosferatu

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Editing: Challengers

Best Costume Design: Wicked

Best Hair and Makeup: The Substance

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

Best Comedy: A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine (tied)

Best Foreign Language Film: Emilia Pérez

Best Song: "El Mal" (Emilia Perez)

Best Score: Challengers

  • Television Categories:

Best Drama Series: Shogun

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Moeka Hoshi (Shogun)

Best Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer | Best TV Movie: Rebel Ridge

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Liev Schreiber (The Perfect Couple)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Animated Series: X-Men '97

Best Talk Show: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.

Best Comedy Special: Ali Wong: Single Lady

India had significant interest in the awards, with All We Imagine As Light nominated for Best Foreign Language Film and Citadel: Honey Bunny competing in the Best Foreign Language Series category. However, neither managed to secure a win.

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 had spectacles and some surprise performances. The night was a testament to the resilience of the entertainment industry despite challenges. In India, this event was broadcast live on Lionsgate Play, keeping international audiences engaged throughout the festivities.

