Crew Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti's Heist Comedy Surpasses Rs 80 Crore Mark

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rajesh A Krishnan's movie Crew has shaken up the box office with its exceptional performance, surpassing expectations and marking a historic achievement as the highest-grossing opening for a female-led movie globally. Featuring the talented trio of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, this comedy heist movie reached a remarkable milestone by exceeding the Rs 80 crore mark within six days of its release.

The movie kicked off with a bang at the box office worldwide, raking in a total of Rs 20.07 crore. Subsequent days saw the film continue its winning streak, earning Rs 21.06 crore on day two and Rs 21.40 crore on day three. By April 3, the film's total box office collection worldwide had soared to Rs 77.33 crore. As of day six post its theatrical release, Crew has amassed a total of Rs 82.58 crore globally.

In a recent social media update on Thursday, production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared the official day six box office numbers, revealing that the film had grossed Rs 82.58 crore. Celebrating this achievement, the production house captioned their post, "Our Crew continues their box office ascent! (sic)."

Additionally, Crew's box office earnings in India have reached Rs 40.75 crore, according to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie generated around Rs 3.3 crore within the domestic market on the sixth day of its release.

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu have garnered acclaim for their dynamic on-screen rapport and flawless comedic timing. Diljit Dosanjh portrays a customs officer, while Kapil Sharma plays Tabu's husband in the movie. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Crew is slated to premiere on the streaming platform giant Netflix post its theatrical run, although an official digital release date is yet to be disclosed.