Crew Members Injured, Hospitalized in Car-Truck Collision on Set of Eddie Murphy Film The Pickup

Hyderabad: Several crew members were hurt and two were hospitalised when a car and truck crashed during the shooting of the Eddie Murphy film The Pickup from Amazon MGM Studios, according to the studio and a person from the production. A studio representative told a newswire on Tuesday that the accident scene of Saturday's schedule in Georgia was rehearsed and that all safety precautions were taken care of. Murphy and the rest of the film's cast, including Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were not on set at the time of the accident.

The injuries ranged from scratches and bruises to shattered bones, according to a person on set. Two crew members were sent to the hospital, and one is supposed to remain there until Tuesday. All are anticipated to fully recover. According to the source, the accident occurred when a truck got locked and collided with a car outside of Atlanta.

The individual talked with a potal on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak publicly. The person said that it was a complete freak accident. It wasn't even an elaborate or dangerous stunt. The sequence was being shot by a second unit in the production, which often shoots less-important scenes that do not involve the director or main actors. Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as intended, and several crew members were hurt as a result.

"We are currently gathering information on what happened and why, but our first thoughts are with those who are healing," according to a studio representative. The studio did not provide information about the injuries of the crew members who were harmed. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union that represents the majority of film crew personnel, stated in a statement that they were aware of the tragedy and had initiated an investigation, but could not immediately provide any information.

The film is directed by Tim Story, who previously worked on Barbershop in 2002 and Fantastic Four in 2005. It has been shooting in and around Atlanta since February 20. The release date is yet to be finalised, however the accident is not likely to postpone production.