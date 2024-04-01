Crew Box Office Day 3: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu's Heist Comedy to Close First Weekend around Rs 30 Crore

Hyderabad: Crew, helmed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, hit theatres on March 29. Powerhouse actors Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon star in the highly anticipated heist comedy. The film surpassed box office forecasts and set a new record as the greatest opening ever for a female led film post pandemic. On its third day at the box office, the film minted in double digits, bringing in around Rs 30 crore in three days.

The movie, which had a great opening day in India with Rs 9.25 crore, went on to make an astounding Rs 9.75 crore nett on Saturday and proceeded to do well on Sunday. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Crew would bring in Rs 10.25 crore on day three, making it a remarkable opening weekend haul of Rs 29.25 crore.

Crew, which follows the adventures of three women who get entangled in a variety of hilarious and unexpected situations is billed as a laugh-riot set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The film centres on three air hostesses whose lives are drastically changed when they discover a traveller hiding gold biscuits beneath his shirt. Apart from the three leading ladies, the film features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma play important parts in the film.

According to reports, Crew released in 2000 theatres and made its debut in more than 1100 locations across more than 75 nations. It is stated that the film's anticipated budget, which includes both production and advertising costs, is approximately in the range of Rs 60 crore. It is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and Balaji Telefilms.