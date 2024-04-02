Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's Crew is UNSTOPPABLE at Box Office, Crosses Rs 70 Cr Mark Globally

Hyderabad: The recently released film Crew has taken the box office by storm, exceeding expectations and achieving a groundbreaking milestone as the biggest opening in the history of female-led movies worldwide. Starring the talented trio of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the heist comedy movie crossed the Rs 70 crore mark globally within just four days of its release.

Starting off with a bang of Rs 9.25 crore in India, the film maintained its impressive momentum during the weekend, raking in Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and maintaining a strong performance on Sunday with a collection of Rs 10.25 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Crew amassed Rs 4.2 crore on the fourth day, bringing its domestic total earnings to an impressive Rs 33.7 crore.

Taking Instagram on Tuesday, production house Balaji Motion Pictures dropped a poster showcasing the film's cumulative worldwide earnings. The total global collection currently stands at Rs 70.73 crore, as confirmed by the production team. In the caption accompanying the post, the production house wrote, "Cruising along smoothly! Sit tight, and enjoy the ride!"

Despite the first day coinciding with a holiday in several regions, Crew displayed resilience by maintaining its performance on Saturday and showing slight growth on Sunday, reflecting strong viewer interest and positive reviews. Directed by Rajesh A Krishan, Crew promises a laughter-filled joyride set against the backdrop of the aviation industry's challenges, chronicling the escapades of three women entangled in a series of amusing and unforeseen situations.

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu have received praise for their vibrant on-screen chemistry and impeccable comedic timing. Diljit Dosanjh portrays a customs officer while Kapil Sharma takes on the role of Tabu's husband in the film. Crew was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.