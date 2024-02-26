Crakk vs Article 370 Box Office Day 3: Yami Gautam's Film Outnumbers Vidyut Jammwal Starrer

Hyderabad: Article 370 and Crakk witnessed a box office clash as both the Bollywood films released on February 23, 2024. Article 370 headed by Yami Gautam and Crakk led by Vidyut Jammwal feature a talented ensemble cast and cater to different genres. However, their clash has affected their box office performance.

On Friday, February 23, the Bollywood film Article 370 starring Yami Gautam and Vidyut Jamwal's action thriller Crakk were released simultaneously. On day three, Article 370 grossed Rs. 9.5 crore and outperformed Crakk, which earned Rs 2.4 crore on its first Sunday.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Yami's film grossed Rs 22.8 crore net during its three-day theatrical run. The film Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is based on the PMO's decision to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The film grossed Rs 5.9 crore net on its first day of release, surpassing its rival Crakk as the latter minted 4.25 crore.

Article 370 has outnumbered Crakk every day since its release. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 9.5 crore net with 33.79 percent Hindi occupancy, up from Rs 7.5 crore the day before. This represents a 28.38% increase in box office collections from Day 2 on Saturday.

On the other hand, Crakk earned Rs 2.4 crore on day 3 based on preliminary estimations reported by the same portal. Its total collection presently stands at almost Rs 8.8 crore. Crakk revolves around Siddhu, a slum dweller who enters an underground survival sports tournament to discover the truth about his missing sibling. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in the key roles, with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson playing supporting roles.