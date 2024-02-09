Crakk Trailer X Reactions: Netizens Laud 'action King' Vidyut Jammwal's Faceoff with Arjun Rampal

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 9, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

Updated : Feb 9, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

Crackk Trailer, Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal

Trailer of Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is garnering positive chatter on social media. The film helmed by Aditya Datt also features Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. Crakk is all set to hit big screens on February 23.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer for the action-packed thriller Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa was unveiled by the makers after delighting fans with teasers and songs. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, the trailer sets the tone for a high-octane showdown between the two leads.

In the Crakk trailer, Vidyut's character is seen mourning his brother's death before being thrust into a deadly game overseen by Arjun's character at the "Maidaan". The trailer promises a rollercoaster of adrenaline-fueled action sequences including skydiving, rollerblading, and intense combat.

Netizens took to social media to express their excitement and admiration for Vidyut's performance, with some highlighting the disparity in opportunities between established stars and newcomers in the industry. Others hailed Vidyut as the epitome of a true action hero and praised the trailer for raising the bar in Indian cinema's stunt game.

User on X expressed support for Vidyut, stating, "#CrakkTrailer vidyut deserve smash hit. One smash hit and he will be top star in Bollywood. Nepo kids get so much easily top director, banner. And deserving guy has to struggle."

Another user praised Vidyut's prowess in action, declaring, "@VidyutJammwal is The REAL ACTION STAR ✨✨. What an electrifying trailer!! I've to watch this explosive action cinema #CrakkTrailer #VidyutJammwal #ArjunRampal #NoraFatehi."

In awe of the trailer, a user exclaimed, "Incredible! The #CrakkTrailer just took Indian cinema's stunt game to new heights. Get ready for action-packed thrills like never before!🔥"

Anticipating Crakk to be a massive hit, another user shared, "#CRAKK - Mass Trailer 🔥🔥🔥 Action King #VidyutJammwal Screen Present is Mind-blowing, His attitude, His dialogue, His Swag is literally amazing, Storyline is looking interesting, direction Top Notch. Blockbuster loading 🔥🔥🔥"

Adding to the excitement, a user wrote, "TABAAHI machane ko taiyar hai #CRAKK ka TOOFAAN #CrakkTrailer Out Now 🔥."

With Nora Fatehi portraying a social media influencer and Amy Jackson as a determined cop, Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa offers a captivating blend of glamour and grit. Described as a survival thriller, the film follows the journey of a man from Mumbai's slums to the world of extreme underground sports. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film marks the reunion of Vidyut and Aditya after 'Commando 3' and is scheduled for release on February 23.

