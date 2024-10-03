Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Faces Legal Challenge Ahead of Premiere

Hyderabad: A day after the release of the Vettaiyan trailer, a petition has been filed in the Madurai branch of the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the highly anticipated film starring film superstar Rajinikanth. The case, initiated by resident Palanivelu, argues that certain dialogues related to encounter killings depicted in the film should be removed before the film's release on October 10.

The petition was filed following the release of the film's trailer, which has received widespread attention from both Rajinikanth fans and the general public. Palanivelu's plea specifically demands that the controversial encounter dialogues be excised, threatening that the film should not be released until these changes are made. The case is set to be heard today.

The trailer of Vettaiyan introduces a gripping narrative that explores themes of justice and law enforcement. It opens with a protest against the brutal rape and murder of a woman, highlighting societal unrest. The protagonist, portrayed by Rajinikanth, is depicted as an "encounter specialist," taking matters into his own hands amid a failing police investigation.

Key dialogue in the trailer suggests a moral dilemma surrounding extrajudicial killings, with Rajinikanth asserting that sometimes the police must act decisively when faced with injustice. Amitabh Bachchan also features prominently, portraying a character who opposes such methods, indicating a clash of ideologies within the film. The star-studded cast includes other notable names such as Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Fahadh Faasil.