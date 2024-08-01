Hina Khan's 'Country Of Blind' Makes Indian Debut in Srinagar Amid Her Brave Fight Against Cancer

Srinagar: The film adaptation of HG Wells' novel 'Country of Blind,' starring Kashmir actors Hina Khan and Shoaib Shah, was screened for the first time in India at Srinagar's SKICC on Thursday. All eyes are on the movie especially since Hina Khan is battling breast cancer, and could not attend the screening due to health concerns.

Kashmiri actors Hina Khan and Shoaib Nikash Shah play prominent roles, enhancing the film's regional resonance. (ETV Bharat)

The film, directed by Rahat Kazmi and produced by Tariq Khan, was acquired by the Oscars Library in October 2023. Previously, the film had been shown in Los Angeles, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

With a runtime of one hour and forty-one minutes, 'Country of Blind' was released in the United States on October 6. The movie, filmed entirely in Jammu and Kashmir, features a predominantly local cast, including Ahmer Haider, Mir Sarwar, and Hussain Khan. Hina Khan and Shoaib Nikash Shah play prominent roles, enhancing the film's regional resonance.

'Adapt Literature Rather Than Copy Films'

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the screening, director Rahat Kazmi and actor Mir Sarwar, who plays Vedji in the film, discussed their experiences during production.

"I have always been passionate about literature and have previously adapted works like Ismat Chughtai's 'Lihaaf' and Saadat Hasan Manto's four stories in 'Mantostaan," Kazmi said. "After the success of those films, I decided to adapt HG Wells' novel. I believe in adapting literature rather than copying films. Hollywood frequently does this, and it's a path we should embrace, too. People also love this, but unfortunately not many do this."

Kazmi expressed his fascination with the metaphorical elements of Wells' story, which depicts an abled person becoming handicapped in a society without currency or religion. "The story and its metaphors are compelling, and they live with you. The beauty of Wells' narrative is how it explores a different society," he added.

Challenges During The Shoot

Mir Sarwar shared the challenges faced during the filming. "Shooting this film was demanding for the entire team. With only a short story as a reference, we had to improvise a lot. We even shot night scenes without lights to authentically represent the blind community. Extensive workshops helped us master body language and perspective," Sarwar explained.

Highlighting the local talent involved in the production, Sarwar said, "Most of the talent comes from Kashmir, and this project is a significant step that deserves recognition. Having our script preserved in the Oscars Library is a notable accolade."

HG Wells' story revolves around Nunez, a character, who discovers a hidden Andean Valley populated by blind individuals. Despite his ability to see, Nunez's sight is perceived as a hindrance by the blind community. As he falls in love with Medina-Saroté, her father rejects him, believing his sight to be a curse. The novel leaves Nunez's fate ambiguous, exploring themes of perception, diversity and societal norms, challenging readers to reconsider the definitions of normalcy and disability.

Hina Khan's Battle With Cancer

Hina Khan could not attend the screening due to health concerns as she battles stage 3 breast cancer, for which the actor underwent a surgery last month. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame recently shared a video on Instagram in which she could be seen shaving her head, as she started to witness her hail falling off, a side effect of the chemotherapy sessions she had undergone recently.

"You can win this only if you embrace it, accept it, and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself, you are a step closer towards your healing and I really want to heal and focus on that aspect of my life. I don't want to go through that process where every time I put my hand in my hair, a bunch of hair falls. It is very stressful and depressing. I don't want to go through that," Hina said in the video.

The actor said she was stressed and depressed seeing her hair falling off and wanted to take steps that were in her control. "I do not want to go through that. Mujhe usse pehle hi mere jo control mein hai mujhe uske steps lene hai (I want to take steps towards what is in my control)," the 36-year-old actress says in the video