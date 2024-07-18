Countdown to the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominees Announced; Date, Hosts Unveiled

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited 76th Annual Primetime Emmy nominations were revealed recently. The event, which will be held in Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and be aired live on ABC. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will serve as the hosts at the prestigious award night.
The nominations for the 76th Emmy awards arrived within a year with 75th edition conducted in January 2024. The January event was moved from its intended September 2023 date due to the strikes by writers and actors. It was the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001.
However, the nominations have once again ignited anticipation and excitement. Check out the complete list of nominations here.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Fallout
- Shogun
- The Gilded Age
- Slow Horses
- The Morning Show
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba- Hijack
- Donald Glover- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins- Fallout
- Gary Oldman- Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada- Shogun
- Dominic West- The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston- The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon- The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai- Shogun
- Imelda Staunton- The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon- The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano- Shogun
- Billy Crudup- The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass- The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm- The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira- Shogun
- Jack Lowden- Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce- The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski- The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie- The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown
- Greta Lee- The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville- The Crown
- Karen Pittman- The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor- The Morning Show
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry- What We Do In The Shadows
- Larry David- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin- Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short- Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White- The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri- The Bear
- Selena Gomez- Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph- Loot
- Jean Smart- Hacks
- Kristen Wiig- Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce- The Bear
- Paul W. Downs- Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach- The Bear
- Paul Rudd- Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams- Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett- Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas- The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder- Hacks
- Janelle James- Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep- Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons In Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Television Movie
- Mr. Monk's Last Case:A Monk Movie
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Quiz Lady
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer- Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd- Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm- Fargo
- Tom Hollander- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott- Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster- True Detective: Night Country
- Juno Temple- Fargo
- Brie Larson- Lessons In Chemistry
- Sofia Vergara- Griselda
- Naomi Watts- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey- Fellow Travelers
- John Hawkes- True Detective: Night Country
- Robert Downey Jr.- The Sympathizer
- Lamorne Morris- Fargo
- Tom Goodman-Hill- Baby Reindeer
- Lewis Pullman- Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning- Ripley
- Lily Gladstone- Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning- Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King- Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau- Baby Reindeer
- Kall Reis- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo- The Bear
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means- Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky- Hacks
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider- The Other Two
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare- The Crown
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks- Shogun
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner- Fallout
- Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente- Shogun
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Will Smith- Slow Horses
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or movie
- Richard Gadd- Baby Reindeer
- Charlie Brooker- Black Mirror
- Noah Hawley- Fargo
- Ron Nyswaner- Fellow Travelers
- Steven Zaillian- Ripley
- Issa López- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Randall Einhorn- Abbott Elementary
- Guy Ritchie- The Gentlemen
- Christopher Storer- The Bear
- Lucia Aniello- Hacks
- Ramy Youssef- The Bear
- Mary Lou Belli- The Ms. Pat Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama series
- Stephen Daldry- The Crown
- Mimi Leder- The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Frederick E.O. Toye- Shogun
- Saul Metzstein- Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Weronika Tofilska- Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley- Fargo
- Gus Van Sant- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Millicent Shelton- Lessons In Chemistry
- Steven Zalllian- Ripley
- Issa López- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Michaela Coel- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy- The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden- The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Néstor Carbonell- Shogun
- Tracy Letts- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Paul Dano- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jonathan Pryce- Slow Horses
- John Turturro- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal- The Bear
- Matthew Broderick- Only Murders In The Building
- Ryan Gosling- Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd- Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk- The Bear
- Will Poulter- The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman- The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis- The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson- Hacks
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph- Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph- Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig- Saturday Night Live
Read More