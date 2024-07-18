ETV Bharat / entertainment

Countdown to the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominees Announced; Date, Hosts Unveiled

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited 76th Annual Primetime Emmy nominations were revealed recently. The event, which will be held in Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and be aired live on ABC. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will serve as the hosts at the prestigious award night.

The nominations for the 76th Emmy awards arrived within a year with 75th edition conducted in January 2024. The January event was moved from its intended September 2023 date due to the strikes by writers and actors. It was the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001.

However, the nominations have once again ignited anticipation and excitement. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Fallout

Shogun

The Gilded Age

Slow Horses

The Morning Show

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba- Hijack

Donald Glover- Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins- Fallout

Gary Oldman- Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada- Shogun

Dominic West- The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston- The Morning Show

Carrie Coon- The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine- Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai- Shogun

Imelda Staunton- The Crown

Reese Witherspoon- The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano- Shogun

Billy Crudup- The Morning Show

Mark Duplass- The Morning Show

Jon Hamm- The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira- Shogun

Jack Lowden- Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce- The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski- The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie- The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki- The Crown

Greta Lee- The Morning Show

Lesley Manville- The Crown

Karen Pittman- The Morning Show

Holland Taylor- The Morning Show

Outstanding Comedy Series