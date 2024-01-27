Loading...

Countdown for Bigg Boss 17 finale begins; voting trends hint close battle between THESE finalists

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

Countdown for Bigg Boss 17 finale begins; voting trends hint close battle between THESE finalists

Discover who will battle it out for the coveted Bigg Boss 17 trophy as the Salman Khan hosted show nears its end. In less than 24 hours, on of the finalists will be declared winner of Bigg Boss 17. Read on for where, when and how to watch Bigg Boss 17 finale.

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss 17 nears its grand finale, the suspense intensifies with the remaining top 5 contestants: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. Anticipation builds as the show hosted by Salman Khan nears its end. With twists, eliminations, and controversies, the season has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

  • Top 5 Contenders

In the finale week, the unexpected midweek eviction shocked viewers, leaving Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahshetty as the final five contestants. The grand finale is set for Sunday, January 28, 2024.

  • Where and When to Watch Bigg Biss 17 Finale

Fans eager for closure can catch the grand finale on Colors TV or stream it on JioCinema, scheduled for 6 pm on Sunday, January 28. The conclusion promises to be a culmination of drama, emotions, and unexpected turns.

  • Rohit Shetty's Surprise Entry

In a typical Bigg Boss fashion, filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the house, not only selecting a participant for Khatron Ke Khiladi but also challenging the finalists with his probing questions. His assessment of Munawar Faruqui as 'boring' added an unexpected twist.

  • Voting Process

For viewers invested in their favorites, the voting process is straightforward. Using the JioCinema app, available on Android and iOS, fans input personal details and select their preferred contestant. Voting lines remain open until Sunday at 12 pm, six hours before the grand finale.

  • Finale Voting Trends

As the race intensifies, insiders hint at a close battle between Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar for the winner's title. Surprising twists are expected, with Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra contending closely for the third spot, leaving Arun trailing behind.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale promises a nail-biting finish as viewers eagerly await the crowning of the show. With voting lines still open, the fate of the contestants hangs in the balance, adding to this rollercoaster season.

