Countdown Begins! Will Deepika Padukone Make Her Post-Motherhood Debut at Singham Again Trailer Launch Today?

Hyderabad: As Diwali approaches, the excitement in the film industry is palpable, particularly with the highly anticipated release of Singham Again, a celebrated addition to Ajay Devgn's iconic cop franchise. Fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the film's much-awaited trailer, which promises to be a highlight of the festive season.

Amidst this buzz, all eyes are on Deepika Padukone, who plays Shakti Shetty in the film. Having recently welcomed her daughter in September, fans are hopeful that she will make her first public appearance since motherhood at the trailer launch. While the chances seem slim, the anticipation of seeing the “Lady Singham” at the event is significant. In just a few hours, we will know whether the new mother can carve out some time from her duties to join the celebration of Singham Again, marking her first release post-motherhood.

Adding to the excitement, Singham Again will reunite beloved characters from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, including Ranveer Singh as Simmba. This film marks Deepika and Ranveer's onscreen reunion since their last collaboration in 83, released in 2021.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has shared glimpses on social media as he prepares for his role as the antagonist in Singham Again. His first look indicates a fierce character, suggesting that he will bring an intense energy to the film.

The film's release is set to clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, promising a thrilling Diwali showdown. Singham Again has been a long time coming, with its initial announcement made in September 2017 under the working title Singham 3. The official title was revealed in December 2022, and filming commenced in September 2023, wrapping up in September 2024. Locations for the film include Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka, showcasing a diverse backdrop.

Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, Singham Again includes big names such as Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. This marks the fifth installment in Shetty's Cop Universe and serves as a sequel to Singham Returns.

On the other hand, the prospects for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 appear equally strong, especially with the recent success of the horror-comedy genre. The recent hit Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has nearly crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in India, showcasing the genre's box-office viability. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also see the return of Vidya Balan, alongside Triptii Dimri, who is currently enjoying a successful run following her appearance in Animal.

As the countdown to Diwali begins, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promise to light up the box office, and fans can hardly wait for the festivities to commence.