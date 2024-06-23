ETV Bharat / entertainment

Countdown Begins as Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Trailer Launch Date Revealed; Check New Poster

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

Makers Indian 2 on Sunday announced the release date of their film's highly awaited trailer. The film features Kamal Haasan in a key role and is set to hit theatres on July 12.

Indian 2' Trailer Announcement Sparks Buzz
Indian 2 poster (IMDB image)

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sequel Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the title role, is expected to blow up large screens in July. The movie is now being promoted on a bigger scale with the makers providing frequent updates on social media. Less than a month remains till the release of the film and now in the latest development, the makers have revealed that the trailer will debut on June 25.

Sharing a brand new poster for the film, the makers on X wrote: "Step into the grandeur with SENAPATHY! 🤞🏻🤩 The INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 Trailer is releasing on June 25th, 2024. 🎬 Brace yourselves for the comeback." The poster features the veteran actor standing in front of long staircase with his back towards the camera. For the unversed, Indian 2 helmed by S. Shankar is the sequel to 1996 film Indian.

Indian 2 sees the return of Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who is now a vigilante who hunts down dishonest people who, in his opinion, are abusing the freedom he fought for. Following its 2017 announcement, the project experienced multiple production setbacks. Along with Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, SJ Suryah, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha, Kamal Haasan will be making his comeback as Senapathy. The social drama is anticipated to convey a powerful message to the audience.

The technical team of Indian 2, aided by Subaskaran under the aegis of Lyca Productions, includes cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and music director Anirudh Ravichander. After a long production period, the eagerly anticipated sequel is finally scheduled to hit theatres, with high expectations for breaking several box office records. In addition to its release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Indian 2 is slated to come up with a third part, which is scheduled for release some months following the release of the second installment.

