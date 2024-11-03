'Couldn't Let It Go': Kartik Aaryan Shares Fond Memories Of His First Third-Hand Car With Good Music System

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently captivating audiences as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared the nostalgic journey of his first car, a third-hand Toyota Corolla that marked his early years before fame. Priced around Rs 50,000, the car held sentimental value despite being in less-than-ideal condition.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Kartik humorously recalled its quirks, including a leaky ceiling that dripped water on his head during monsoon drives and a dysfunctional driver's door that forced him to climb in and out through the passenger side.

Despite its flaws, Kartik formed a deep attachment to the car, often escaping for long drives with its surprisingly good music system as his only company. For him, the car symbolised a time when he faced numerous challenges and found solace in those solo drives. Yet, when the car finally became unrepairable, Kartik found himself unable to sell it. Instead, he chose to give it away, marking an emotional moment as he parted with the vehicle that had accompanied him through a formative period of his life.

Reflecting on his journey in a recent interview with another newswire, Kartik shared how that experience motivated him to fulfil his dreams of building a luxury car collection. Today, his garage features a Lamborghini, Range Rover, McLaren, and Mini Cooper - cars he once only dreamt of owning. The actor, known for his lead role in Chandu Champion, acknowledged how the struggles of his early days have driven him to cherish each of these achievements.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kartik Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days of its release and is clashing with another Bollywood biggie, Singham Again.