'Couldn't Believe It': Neena Gupta, Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee Celebrate Big Wins At 70th National Film Awards

Hyderabad: The announcement of the 70th National Film Awards has sparked a flurry of reactions worldwide. These prestigious awards were presented based on Feature and Non-Feature films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The ceremony took place on Friday at the National Media Center located in New Delhi.

Neena Gupta, who earned the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, conveyed her surprise and appreciation regarding her National Award achievement. Speaking to a newswire, she remarked, "I could not believe the news; it has left me completely shocked. This is such a surprise for me, and it hasn't quite settled in yet. The National Award is very very big for me. I just found out about it. I was watching YouTube... and that's where the announcements were made."

Music composer Pritam received the Best Music Director award for his work on Brahmastra. Following this recognition, he conveyed his heartfelt appreciation. Pritam wasn't the sole recipient of this honour; he shared the Best Music Director award with AR Rahman, who was recognised for his exceptional background score for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Expressing his gratitude, Pritam addressed the jury, stating, "Thank you to the jury. I extend my thanks to the makers and every individual who contributed to Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva, as well as a huge thank you to our audience for their unwavering support and love."

In another highlight of the awards, actor Pavan Malhotra celebrated earning his second National Film Award. Speaking with news reporters, he articulated his joy over receiving this honour for his performance in the Haryanvi film Fouja, which pays tribute to the Indian Army. Malhotra expressed profound happiness, remarking that it was a moment beyond compare, particularly since Fouja represents a heartfelt homage to those in the armed forces. He said, "I am overjoyed. This marks my second National Award. The theme of this film holds a special significance for me as it revolves around enlisting in the Indian Army. My admiration for the Indian Army is immense. It fills me with pride to receive a National Award for such an important subject."

Manoj Bajpayee shared his excitement upon receiving a special mention at the National Film Awards for his role in the movie Gulmohar. The movie secured awards for Best Hindi Film, Best Dialogues, and Best Hindi Feature Film. Manoj expressed his gratitude in an interview with a newswire following the event, saying, "Thank you! Although I am currently in the middle of a shoot, I feel incredibly pleased to have been chosen for this award, especially for Gulmohar, a film that carries a special significance for me. I am also thrilled to hear that Gulmohar achieved three awards. I truly feel blessed right now."

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who plays a pivotal role in Gulmohar, reflected on the film's remarkable journey. "I've just received the news, and I am overwhelmed by how fantastic this journey has been for the film, from securing its first award to now. It has been recognised even after two years, which is incredible. Our journey began during the COVID period, and the film has truly experienced a wonderful arc. I was just about to sit down for lunch when I got the news, and I was elated. I'm also happy for Rahul (the film's director), as he has made a great film. All of us involved have been recognised and acknowledged for our work on this project," she shared. Sharmila also extended her congratulations to Manoj Bajpayee on his special mention.