Could Malti Marie Be The Next Jonas? Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Delights Fans With Adorable Singing

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently filming the second season of her spy thriller Citadel, but even with her demanding schedule, she continues to embrace motherhood, spending precious time with her daughter, Malti Marie. Chopra recently gave fans a glimpse into her life with a social media post captioning "Lately", sharing photos and videos that highlight the balance between her personal and professional worlds.

Among the standout moments is an adorable clip of Malti Marie singing while on a walk with her mom, capturing the hearts of many. One fan was quick to point out Malti Marie's budding musical talent, exclaiming, "Omg is she singing like her daddy?" This has sparked playful buzz that Malti might be following in the footsteps of her father, Nick Jonas, who is one-third of the globally renowned Jonas Brothers. With music running in the family, it's no surprise that little Malti is already charming fans with her adorable attempts at singing, leaving many wondering if the next musical sensation might just be in the making!

The tender moment occurred during a leisurely stroll, which Priyanka shared alongside behind-the-scenes peeks from her Citadel journey. In one of the first images, Chopra teased fans by hinting at an evolution in her character, Nadia, stating, "Nadia is a little different this season," building anticipation for the upcoming instalment of the Amazon Prime series.

Season one of Citadel was a global success, becoming Amazon Prime's second most-watched original series outside the US and setting a new benchmark for the Russo Brothers, who produced the show. The second season, currently in production with Joe Russo returning as director, will see the return of the main cast, including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, alongside Chopra.

Beyond her work on Citadel, Priyanka has also completed filming for two major Hollywood projects this year - Heads of State and The Bluff. In addition, she is gearing up for the release of her Marathi production Paani, set to hit theatres on October 18, 2024. Priyanka is also slated to star in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated road trip film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Despite her busy career, Chopra continues to prioritise her family, as witnessed by her touching photos with Malti, providing fans with a heartfelt look at her life as both an actor and a doting mom.