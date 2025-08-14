Coolie X Review: From Rajinikanth's Title Card To Interval Block - What Netizens Are Saying About Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's much-awaited Coolie has finally hit theatres. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film brings together a stellar cast including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Pooja Hegde. Released just ahead of Independence Day, Coolie comes as Rajinikanth marks 50 glorious years in cinema.

On social media platform X, the reactions have been pouring in since the early morning shows. Many fans are hailing the first half as vintage Rajinikanth magic. One excited fan posted, "#coolie first half report - It's a pretty good first half with vintage Thalaiver scenes and Chikithu song on screen was 🔥🔥🔥. Soubin is the show stellar of first half.. Nagarjuna was good…."

Another early watcher wrote, "First Half – OK. Energetic Superstar, Stylish Nagarjuna, Performer Shruthi. Anirudh Maja. 4 songs. Scenes r kinda disconnected. Interval block & vintage song pakka 🕺🏻 #Coolie #CoolieFDFS."

The interval block seems to be a major talking point as another user raved, "#COOLIE Very Good First Half 🥵🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥 BLOCKBUSTER BANG interval for #CoolieThePowerHouse 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Rajinikanth intro 🔥🔥🔥. Anirudh music, songs and bgm 🔥 gripping drama, full-on fan service."

Performances are also winning praise with one X user writing, "Mass Sambhavam🔥 #SuperstarRajinikanth looks terrific 👍 Supporting cast like #AkkineniNagarjuna are superb 👌 #Anirudh understood the assignment 🔥 Screenplay & direction 👏 Interval bang 💯."

However, not everyone is impressed. A critical voice on X posted, "#cooliereview: DISAPPOINTED 👎🏻 2/5 ⭐⭐ First Half – Slow pacing, weak comedy, and predictable scenes fail to grab attention. Second Half – Turns even messier with forced drama, over-the-top action, and a dragged climax that tests patience."

Others pointed out mixed pacing but still enjoyed the fan moments. "#Coolie 1st half – Superb 👌 Interval Block with great surprise & vintage song KingPin 👑. Investigative portions are OK thus far, however #SuperstarRajinikanth aura & emotional scene works thus far. #Monica song 👌 😍 #PoojaHegde 💃," one user wrote.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also chimed in, tweeting, "Excellent first half reports for #Coolie from #USA Premieres.. 🔥 #CoolieReview #CoolieBlockbuster."

Despite some divided opinions, Coolie is off to a roaring start. The film crossed Rs 100 crore in pre-sales and sold over 12 lakh tickets on day one. Theatres erupted with whistles, dances, and cheers, especially during Pooja Hegde's Monica song. With a festive window and a multi-starrer cast pulling fans from across India, industry experts believe this could be one of Rajinikanth's biggest openers in recent years, even with the big clash against War 2.