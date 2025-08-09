Coolie Worlwide Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Targets Rs 100 Crore Pre-Sales Before Release

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated gangster action drama Coolie is already rewriting box office history before it even hits theatres. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has posted phenomenal advance booking numbers for its opening day worldwide, cementing its status as one of the most awaited releases of 2025.

In the international market, Coolie is off to a flying start. The movie has already raked in over Rs 37 crore in pre-sales (including premieres) overseas, setting it firmly on the path to becoming the biggest-ever opener for a Tamil film globally. Industry insiders note that the Rs 50 crore international milestone is likely to be crossed well before release day.

Back home, advance bookings in India opened on August 8 to an overwhelming response. In a matter of hours, over 1 lakh tickets were sold, and the momentum has shown no signs of slowing. Current domestic pre-sales stand at approximately Rs 13 crore gross, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala leading the charge. The combination of Rajinikanth's massive fan base, Lokesh Kanagaraj's track record, and the strategic Independence Day weekend release has fueled the frenzy.

As of now, Coolie's worldwide day-one advance bookings have crossed Rs 50 crore gross, with trade analysts predicting that the figure could touch or even surpass Rs 100 crore before August 14. If the trend continues, the film could deliver one of the biggest single-day grossers ever for an Indian movie.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The story follows a mysterious man who takes on a corrupt syndicate exploiting coolies in a coastal port town.

Coolie is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 14, 2025, in standard, D-Box, and 4DX formats.