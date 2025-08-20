Coolie vs War 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Despite Drop, Rajinikanth Starrer Continues Domination Over Hrithik-Jr NTR's Actioner

Hyderabad: The Independence Day weekend turned into one of the biggest box office clashes in recent times as Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR's War 2 released on the same day. Both films carried massive expectations, came with star power, and opened to packed houses. Now, after six days, the collections show a clear picture of how the two blockbusters are faring.

Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, started off with a bang. The film raked in Rs 65 crore on its opening day, with Tamil Nadu contributing the lion's share. On day two, it was Rs 54.75 crore, day three (Saturday) went down to Rs 39.5 crore, and then on fourth day (Sunday) further down to Rs 35.25 crore.

However, as the weekday arrived, collections slowed sharply. Monday brought in only Rs 12 crore, and Tuesday, according to early estimates, stood at Rs 9.5 crore. This takes Coolie's six-day India net total to around Rs 216 crore. In terms of audience turnout, the film still held strong in evening and night shows. On Tuesday, the Hindi version had an overall occupancy of 31.65 percent, with morning shows at just 10.35 percent, while night shows peaked at 52.49 percent. The regional versions, especially Tamil, continue to be the driving force.

More importantly, the movie has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide. This makes it another massive addition to Rajinikanth's long list of box office successes. Coolie is the story of Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former union leader, who pursues the truth behind his friend's sudden demise. As he explores the truth, he is pushed against a gangster named Simon, played by Nagarjuna, and his close ally, Dayal, played by Soubin Shahir.

The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and Upendra, while Aamir Khan makes a crucial appearance. The mix of action, drama, and Rajinikanth's screen presence has made it a festival-like release for fans, even though weekday earnings are slowing.

On the other side, War 2, part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, has seen a more uneven run. The film opened with Rs 52 crore on Thursday and picked up to Rs 57.85 crore on Friday, marking its best day. However, the momentum quickly fizzled out. Saturday earned Rs 33.25 crore and Sunday added Rs 32.65 crore, but Monday crashed to Rs 8.75 crore. Tuesday estimates are around Rs 8.25 crore, taking its six-day India net total to Rs 192.75 crore.

The Hindi version is the primary contributor, though it has not sustained strongly through the weekdays. On Tuesday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 23.42 percent. Morning shows stayed low at 11.71 percent, while the night shows touched 32.96 percent, much lower than Coolie. The film features Hrithik Roshan returning as Kabir, Jr NTR joining the spy universe, and Kiara Advani in a key role. A post-credits scene also teases Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, releasing later this year.

Comparing both, Coolie has clearly surged ahead with its Rs 216 crore India total versus War 2's Rs 192.75 crore. Globally too, Rajinikanth's film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark, while War 2 is still trying to build steam overseas. The holiday advantage gave both a big push, but weekday trends suggest that Coolie is holding a stronger edge despite the sharp drop. For fans, this clash has offered two high-profile action-packed films, but at the box office, Rajinikanth seems to be leading the race.