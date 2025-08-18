Coolie vs War 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Eyes Rs 200 Cr Mark, Hrithik-Jr NTR Film Stuck Below Rs 175 Cr In India

Hyderabad: The long Independence Day weekend saw a massive box office clash between two of the year's biggest films: Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer War 2. Both films were released on August 14 in multiple languages, turning the extended holiday frame into a high-voltage box office battle. While both titles pulled huge crowds, the early four-day trends suggest that Rajinikanth's Coolie has an edge over War 2 in domestic collections as well as worldwide gross.

Coolie Day 4 Box Office Collection

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie had a thunderous opening, riding on the star power of Rajinikanth and strong anticipation in Tamil Nadu.

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 65 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 54.75 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 39.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 35 crore (early estimates)

This brings the film's total domestic net to Rs 194.25 crore in its extended opening weekend. Coolie's collections were driven primarily by the Tamil version with Rs 44.5 crore on day 1, followed by Rs 34.45 crore on day 2, and Rs 25.75 crore on day 3. The dominance continued on day 4. On the other hand, the film made Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day in Hindi, Rs 6.3 crore and Rs 4.25 crore on the consecutive days that followed. In Telugu language, the film made Rs 15.5 crore on day 1, Rs 13.5 crore on day 2, and Rs 9.25 crore on day 3. The Kannada language contributed marginally with Rs 0.5 crore each on day 1 and day 2.

Occupancy Reports

The film enjoyed massive occupancy in Tamil Nadu during its fourth day, recording morning shows at 45.47 percent, afternoon shows at 69.97 percent, evening shows at 76.73 percent, while night shows at 62.81 percent. The Hindi version clocked 41.98 percent occupancy on Sunday, led by evening shows at 60.17 percent. For the Telugu version, Sunday's overall occupancy was 49.53 perent, peaking in evening shows at 63.76 percent.

Coolie secured the highest number of screenings in Chennai with 1,053 shows, followed by Bengaluru (714) and Coimbatore (355). In Hindi markets, Delhi NCR (278 shows), Mumbai (211 shows), and Ahmedabad (217 shows) led the pack. Hyderabad topped the Telugu screenings with a whopping 542 shows.

Worldwide Gross Performance

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that Coolie's worldwide extended weekend gross is estimated at Rs 410 crore, making it the biggest-ever Kollywood opener. According to Comscore global estimates, Coolie debuted at No.4 worldwide with a gross of $45.34 million (Rs 397 crore), with actual numbers likely to go higher. "#Coolie's 1st extended weekend WW gross will be around 410 Crs. This is all-time No.1 opening for a Kollywood movie," Bala posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The star-studded film features Rajinikanth in the lead, alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appear in special roles.

War 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection

Ayan Mukerji's War 2, the follow-up to the blockbuster 2019 spy thriller, opened strong but slipped through the extended weekend. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film was mounted on a large scale, but its domestic momentum slowed after Friday.

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 52 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 57.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 33.25 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 31 crore (early estimates)

This brings War 2's extended weekend domestic net to Rs 173.60 crore, trailing Coolie by a clear margin. The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 29 crore on day 1, Rs 44.5 crore on day 2, and Rs 26 crore on day 3. The Telugu shows started strong with Rs 22.75 crore on day 1, but later fell sharply. It was expected to sustain due to Jr NTR's fanbase but dropped quickly after its strong debut. The Tamil screenings contributed modestly with under Rs 1 crore per day.

Worldwide Gross Performance

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw reported that War 2 debuted at No.7 globally with a worldwide extended weekend gross of $31.53 million (Rs 275.74 crore). The dip in domestic earnings on Saturday and Sunday indicates possible pressure on weekdays. Analysts suggest that Monday collections will be key in determining the film's long-term run.

Coolie vs War 2: Who Won the First Round?

The numbers make it clear: Coolie has outperformed War 2 at both the domestic and global box office after four days. Rajinikanth's film is eyeing the Rs 200 crore mark in India, while War 2 is far below at less than Rs 175 crore. In global rankings, Coolie debuted at No.4 with a gross close to Rs 400 crore, while War 2 entered at No.7 with around Rs 275 crore.

