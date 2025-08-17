Coolie vs War 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Storms Past Hrithik-Jr NTR With Over Rs 150 Cr In India

Hyderabad: The Independence Day weekend turned into a massive box office clash with two of the biggest films of 2025 - Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 - releasing on the same day (Thursday). Both films arrived with sky-high expectations, massive star power, and nationwide buzz. Now that the three-day collections are in, the numbers show a clear leader in this clash of giants.

Coolie continues to dominate

Rajinikanth's Coolie is rewriting box office history. After opening to a thunderous Rs 65 crore net on Thursday, the film collected Rs 54.75 crore on Friday and Rs 38.50 crore on Saturday, according to early estimates by Sacnilk, bringing the three-day India net total to Rs 158.25 crore.

The Tamil version has been the driving force, contributing nearly Rs 44.5 crore on its opening day alone. Even in Hindi, the film managed a strong Rs 4.5 crore start, followed by steady collections across Telugu and Kannada regions.

In terms of occupancy, Coolie recorded 38.99 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday (Day 3). Morning shows began at 17.24 percent, but numbers surged later in the day with evening shows touching nearly 50 percent. This shows strong word-of-mouth pull among urban audiences.

On the global front, the film is unstoppable. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed that Coolie has crossed Rs 320 crore gross worldwide in just three days, making it the fifth Rajinikanth film to enter the 300-crore club. In North America, the movie shattered records by crossing the $5.5 million mark, while in Australia and New Zealand, it became the fastest Tamil film to touch the $1 million gross milestone.

Sun Pictures, the production house, celebrated the numbers on social media, calling it an "unstoppable season." For Rajinikanth, this film has already beaten the lifetime total of his previous release, Vettaiyan, which had ended its run at Rs 146.89 crore. Coolie crossed that figure in just three days, further proving the superstar's enduring box office pull.

The film also boasts a stellar cast. Apart from Rajinikanth, audiences are praising Nagarjuna Akkineni as the antagonist, Aamir Khan's special appearance, and supporting roles by Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-packed entertainer is winning hearts for its slick visuals and massy storytelling.

War 2 faces a dip

On the other side, Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, had a strong start but slowed down by its third day. The film earned Rs 52 crore on Thursday, grew to Rs 57.35 crore on Friday, but then witnessed a drop to Rs 33 crore on Saturday (Day 3). Its three-day India total now stands at Rs 142.35 crore.

The Hindi version drove the biggest chunk of collections with Rs 44.5 crore on Friday, while Telugu markets contributed Rs 12.5 crore. Despite Jr NTR's pan-India appeal, the film's occupancy on Saturday was comparatively lower at 31.42 percent in Hindi. Morning shows started weak at 16.27 percent and only touched 38.81 percent by evening.

While the numbers are still impressive, the sharp fall on day three has raised questions about the film's hold over the extended holiday weekend. The action thriller has received appreciation for its scale and star power, but competition from Coolie has clearly impacted its momentum.

