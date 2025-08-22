Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 8: Hrithik - Jr NTR Starrer Finally Breaches Rs 200 cr Mark But Rajinikanth's Film Still Ahead

Hyderabad: The Independence Day weekend box office clash between Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR's War 2 has been one of the biggest talking points of the year. Both films arrived on August 14 with enormous hype. Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, promised a massy Rajinikanth entertainer, while Ayan Mukerji's War 2 expanded Yash Raj Films' spy universe with Hrithik returning as Kabir alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. After eight days, the numbers show two very different stories.

Coolie Box Office

Rajinikanth's Coolie opened with a thunderous response. The film made Rs 65 crore on its first day, most of it coming from Tamil Nadu. It maintained its hold on day two with Rs 54.75 crore and added Rs 39.5 crore on Saturday. Sunday saw another strong Rs 35.25 crore, rounding off an impressive four-day extended weekend.

However, once the holiday buzz ended, the film's earnings dipped sharply. Monday brought only Rs 12 crore, followed by Rs 9.5 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday was even lower at Rs 7.5 crore. On day eight, the film could manage just Rs 6.25 crore, its lowest single-day collection yet. This brings Coolie's total domestic collection to around Rs 229.75 crore in its first week as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy

In terms of occupancy, the Hindi version of Coolie recorded 5.68 percent in the morning shows on day eight, 10.79 percent in the afternoon, 10.94 percent in the evening, and 15.15 percent at night. The film is still pulling decent evening crowds, but the fall from its opening peak has been sharp.

About The Film

Coolie is a typical Lokesh Kanagaraj action drama with Rajinikanth in the role of Deva, a former union leader seeking answers about his friend's mysterious death. The film features Nagarjuna as the antagonist Simon, along with Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan also makes a cameo appearance. Music and background score by Anirudh Ravichander add to the mass appeal, though the film has divided fans on content.

War 2 Box Office

On the other side, War 2 has shown a steadier run. The film opened with Rs 52 crore on day one, with both Hindi and Telugu audiences contributing strongly. It jumped on day two to Rs 57.85 crore, benefitting from the holiday period. Collections dropped to Rs 33.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 32.65 crore on Sunday. Monday saw a big fall to Rs 8.75 crore, but the film held better than Coolie afterwards. Tuesday brought Rs 9 crore, Wednesday Rs 5.75 crore, and Thursday Rs 5 crore. The film now stands at a total of Rs 204.25 crore in India.

Occupancy

Occupancy for War 2's Hindi version was more stable on day eight, with 6.66 percent in the morning, 9.40 percent in the afternoon, 9.70 percent in the evening and 10.98 percent at night. It did not show huge jumps, but the steadiness has helped it cross the Rs 200 crore mark comfortably.

War 2 is a part of YRF's spy universe that already includes Pathaan and the Tiger films. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, while Jr NTR plays a rival spy. Kiara Advani has an important role, and the film has been praised for its high-octane action sequences and slick treatment. At the end of day eight, Coolie is still ahead in terms of overall box office with Rs 230 crore compared to War 2's Rs 204 crore.