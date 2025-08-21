Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 7: Both Films Slip Midweek But Rajinikanth Stays Ahead Of Hrithik - Jr NTR

Hyderabad: The Independence Day weekend box office saw one of the biggest clashes in recent times. Rajinikanth returned with Coolie: The Powerhouse, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. On the other side, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR teamed up for War 2, the latest entry in YRF's spy universe directed by Ayan Mukerji. Both films arrived with huge expectations and star power. After a week in theatres, the picture is becoming clear. Rajinikanth is leading the clash while Hrithik and NTR's big spy actioner is struggling to hold momentum.

Coolie Box Office Collection

Coolie opened to a thunderous response. The film earned Rs 65 crore on its first day, with Tamil Nadu contributing the largest share. Friday dipped slightly to Rs 54.75 crore, and Saturday saw further decline to Rs 39.5 crore. Sunday was strong at Rs 35.25 crore, but Monday brought a steep fall to just Rs 12 crore. Collections slid again on Tuesday with Rs 9.5 crore and ended the first week Wednesday with Rs 6.5 crore. This took the seven-day India net to Rs 222.5 crore.

Coolie Occupancy

The Hindi version recorded 11.69 percent occupancy on day seven. Morning shows stayed at just over five percent, but evening and night saw a lift, peaking close to 17 percent. Despite weekday drops, the film is rewriting history on the global stage. In just four days, Coolie crossed Rs 404 crore worldwide, the highest ever for a Tamil film.

More About The Film

The film itself is a full-fledged mass entertainer. Rajinikanth plays Deva, a former union leader searching for justice after his friend's sudden death. His fight brings him face-to-face with gangster Simon, played by Nagarjuna, and his dangerous aide Dayal, essayed by Soubin Shahir. Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra and Aamir Khan add more star power. Reviews were mixed, but the box office shows Rajinikanth's pull is unshakable.

War 2 Box Office Collection

War 2 also started on a strong note. It opened at Rs 52 crore on Thursday, led by Hindi and Telugu markets. The second day jumped to Rs 57.85 crore, but Saturday fell to Rs 33.25 crore. Sunday stayed steady with Rs 32.65 crore before Monday crashed at Rs 8.75 crore. Tuesday saw a slight rise to Rs 9 crore, but Wednesday slipped again to Rs 5.5 crore. The seven-day India net collection stands at Rs 199 crore as per Sacnilk.

War 2 Occupancy

The film's occupancy in Hindi was weaker compared to Coolie. Day seven recorded 10.21 percent overall. Morning shows opened at seven percent and night ended at just over 12 percent. Worldwide, War 2 has collected Rs 300.50 crore gross, with Rs 240 crore from India and Rs 60.5 crore from overseas. While the numbers are strong, the momentum has slowed in the face of Rajinikanth's dominance.

The film expands the YRF spy franchise that includes Pathaan and the Tiger films. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, now joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The makers promised international scale, slick action and crossover appeal. Yet the clash with Coolie has clearly dented its run.

