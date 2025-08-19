Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Day 5: Both Films See Drop, But Rajinikanth Maintains Lead Over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR

Hyderabad: Two of the most-anticipated films of the year, Coolie and War 2, hit the big screens over the Independence Day long weekend. While both films opened to massive buzz and strong numbers, the first Monday (Day 5) brought a noticeable dip in collections for both.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, continues to lead the box office race. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 12 crore on Day 5 (Monday, August 18). With this, the Tamil action drama's total collection in India has climbed to an impressive Rs 206.50 crore in just five days. Despite the dip, Coolie has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Coolie Occupancy Rates

On its first Monday, Coolie recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 32.18%. The audience occupancy across various time slots recorded a consistent increase towards the evening:

Morning Shows: 23.58%

Afternoon Shows: 29.31%

Evening Shows: 38.07%

Night Shows: 37.76%

About Coolie

Unlike the previous films of Lokesh Kanagaraj that were connected to his cinematic universe (Kaithi, Vikram, Leo), Coolie is an independent action entertainer. The movie is based on Deva (Rajinikanth), who sets out on a mission to find the truth about his friend Rajasekhar's (Sathyaraj) death.

Other than Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Soubin Shahir play antagonists Simon and Dayal, while Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan have key roles.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji's War 2, part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, collected an estimated Rs 8.5 crore on Day 5. This brings the film's domestic total to Rs 183.25 crore. While strong over the weekend, the spy actioner is yet to enter the Rs 200 crore club and is trailing behind Coolie.

War 2 Occupancy Rates

War 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.59% on Monday, August 18. Its time-slot performance was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.33%

Afternoon Shows: 12.93%

Evening Shows: 15.12%

Night Shows: 17.97%

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which already includes Tiger and Pathaan. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles, with Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in key parts. The post-credit scene teases Bobby Deol, who will appear in the upcoming film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

The Prediction So Far

Though both films witnessed a drop in collections on their first Monday, Coolie has surged ahead of War 2 in the box office race by crossing the Rs 200 crore milestone. With the long weekend boost now over, the coming weekdays will be crucial in determining whether War 2 can catch up.