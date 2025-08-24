Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Day 10: Gap Widens As Rajinikanth Starrer Beats Hrithik-Jr NTR's Film By Rs 31 Crore

Hyderabad: The double release on Independence Day 2025 namely Rajinikanth's Coolie: The Powerhouse and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 is one of the biggest box office clashes in recent memory. Both films released with high expectations and massive fanfare. War 2, which is a mainstream, high-octane spy thriller, was widely expected to cater to the pan-India market, while Rajinikanth's gangster drama Coolie had the inter-regional strength of solid buzz in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. Ten days later, the numbers reveal a clear winner.

Coolie Box Office Performance

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has emerged as the box office leader. The film took a thunderous start with Rs 65 crore on day 1, the biggest opening day number among the two releases. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in just one week, Coolie maintained steady hold in its second weekend.

On day 10 (Saturday), the film collected Rs 10 crore (early estimates by Sacnilk), showing a jump from Friday's Rs 5.85 crore. This pushed its total collection to Rs 245.50 crore net in all languages. The Tamil version was the biggest contributor, bringing in nearly Rs 150 crore followed by Telugu and Hindi versions that brought in significant numbers as well. Occupancy reports indicate an uptick in audience interest on second Saturday as the film witnessed an overall occupancy of 15.93 percent in Hindi markets, with night shows at occupancy around 24.85 percent.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also pointed out the films Karnataka performance noting Coolie outperformed Vijay's Leo in lifetime gross in the state and is now among the Top 3 Highest Grossing Kollywood films in Karnataka, behind Jailer and 2.0. This gangster actioner has Rajinikanth in a power-packed role with a slew of stars: Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 Box Office Performance

Meanwhile, YRF's War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and featuring Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir and Jr NTR as Agent Vikram, has seen a comparatively sharper drop in its second week. After a pleasant opening of Rs 52 crore on day 1 and gross of Rs 57.85 crore on day 2, the film suffered very low footfall on day 8, after having crossed Rs 200 crore in the first week. However, collections slipped drastically on weekdays, falling to as low as Rs 4 crore on its second Friday.

On day 10 (Saturday), War 2 earned Rs 6.25 crore, taking its total to Rs 214.50 crore net across all languages. While Hindi remains its strongest market with over Rs 150 crore, the Telugu version has contributed decently at Rs 52 crore. Occupancy for War 2 in Hindi on Saturday stood at 17.90 percent, slightly better than Coolie's Hindi version, but the overall nationwide numbers remain lower.

The Verdict

With ten days completed, the numbers put Rajinikanth's Coolie firmly ahead with Rs 245.50 crore, compared to War 2's Rs 214.50 crore. The gangster drama currently leads by Rs 31 crore. While both films have now breached the Rs 200 crore mark, Coolie's edge is its stronger opening, larger regional pull, and growth over the second weekend. War 2, with all of its pomp and huge stars has struggled to maintain pace after a strong opening few days. As we were heading into the second week, the Sunday collections would be critical to both films. Either way, Rajinikanth has again proven his unbeatable mass appeal at the box office.