Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Outshines Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Film Ahead Of Independence Day Clash

Hyderabad: Two of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year, Coolie and War 2, are set for a massive box office showdown this Independence Day. While both films are creating huge buzz, early numbers indicate that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 might find it tough to match the star power of Rajinikanth. At present, the pre-release race is clearly being dominated by the superstar's Coolie.
Advance Booking for War 2 Opens Today
Yash Raj Films is once again ready to entertain audiences with War 2. The makers officially opened advance booking on August 10, announcing it through a new promo. On their Instagram handle, YRF wrote: "Are you ready to watch The Carnage in cinemas from 14th August? Book War 2 tickets now and let us give you an experience you will remember for a lifetime. Releasing worldwide in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil."
According to Sacnilk, advance booking for the Hindi version began on Sunday, while ticket sales for the Telugu and Tamil versions will start on August 11. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bookings for the Hindi belt will also begin on August 11 after permission to increase ticket prices was granted.
War 2 Advance Booking Figures
As per Sacnilk data (till 12 noon, August 10), War 2 has grossed Rs 37.92 lakh from the sale of 10,403 tickets.
- Hindi 2D: Rs 34,85,627
- Tamil: Rs 1,34,525.14
- Telugu: Rs 84,380
Notably, the Hindi IMAX 2D format earned Rs 8,73,690 from just 97 tickets, reflecting strong demand for premium viewing. Including blocked seats, the total gross for War 2 stands at Rs 2.85 crore.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan returns as Agent Kabir, this time facing off against Jr NTR as Agent Vikram. Packed with high-octane action, the film promises a gripping cat-and-mouse chase. Kiara Advani also stars in the film.
Coolie Smashes Pre-Sale Records
In comparison, Rajinikanth's Coolie is already setting records before its release. As of 12 noon on August 10, the film has grossed Rs 10.42 crore from the sale of 5,01,956 tickets across India.
- Tamil: Rs 10+ crore (4,98,304 tickets)
- Hindi: Rs 5,83,491 (3,012 tickets)
- Telugu: Rs 1,48,702
- Kannada: Rs 42,150
Including blocked seats, the total gross for Coolie stands at Rs 16.53 crore, showcasing Rajinikanth's unmatched box office pull in the South.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's return as Deva, an aging yet daring gold smuggler. The film features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Sathyaraj, with a special cameo by Aamir Khan. Coolie releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 14.
Coolie vs War 2: All Eyes on August 14
With Coolie already breaking advance booking records and War 2 steadily picking up momentum, all attention is now on August 14 to see who ultimately wins the Independence Day box office clash: Rajinikanth or Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR.
