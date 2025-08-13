Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Breaches Rs 100 Cr Mark in Weekend Opening; Hrithik-Jr NTR's Film Gears Up For Clash

Hyderabad: Two of the biggest releases in India are set to hit theaters this coming Independence Day weekend: Rajinikanth's Coolie, and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. Both films come in with incredible expectations, phenomenal amount of star power and, record-setting advance tickets sales. Coolie sees Superstar Rajinikanth team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a gangster action drama, while War 2 is an expansion of the YRF Spy Universe with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a high-octane spy thriller.

Coolie Pre Sales Smash Records

Coolie, from Sun Pictures has already become a global box office phenomemon before its release. In India alone, the film has already grossed Rs 26.55 crore in advance bookings for opening day, spanning Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada versions. With block seats included, the number stands at Rs 34.89 crore.

The film's Telugu version has been particularly sensational - trending better than War 2's Telugu sales on BookMyShow by more than double. Tamil bookings are also at record levels, with ticket prices averaging over Rs 200 in several regions.

Overseas, Coolie has stunned trade trackers. In the USA alone, premieres have clocked $2.2 million from 88,101 tickets across 604 locations and 2,091 shows. Total North American advance sales are now at $2.485 million, with projections suggesting a $2.75–3 million premiere day. Globally, the overseas advance stands at around Rs 60 crore for the weekend, including Rs 45 crore for day one.

With one day still left before release, Coolie has crossed Rs 110 crore in advance bookings for the opening weekend and is expected to easily surpass Rs 125 crore worldwide on day one. This puts it on track to beat Rajinikanth's previous record set by Jailer (Rs 96.5 crore worldwide opening). If audience word-of-mouth clicks, it could even topple Thalapathy Vijay's Leo (Rs 143 crore) to become the biggest Tamil opener ever.

War 2: The Spy Universe Expands

Yash Raj Films' War 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana. It follows the clash between Kabir (Hrithik), now a rogue ex-agent, and Vikram (Jr NTR), a special ops officer tasked with stopping him.

On the advance booking front, War 2 has raked in Rs 9.8 crore in confirmed day-one sales across all formats and languages in India. With block seats counted, this rises to Rs 18.09 crore.

The film is also among the most anticipated releases of 2025, ranked second on IMDb's list right behind Coolie. The social media frenzy is real, with over 430000 reels on the song "Aavan Jaavan" alone on Instagram. On BookMyShow, over 1.1 million people have shown interest int he film, where 16850 tickets were sold in the last hour.

